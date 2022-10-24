Local Bowling Scores

Triangle Bowl
High Scores week of 10/16/22
League;Series;Game
Sunday Swingers
Dan Brunelle;690;287
Kylee Newman;642;235
Wake-Up Trios
Carol Wines;427;148
4 O’clock Scholars (2 games)
Rob Johnston;417;231
Brenda Lowan;336;170
Queens & Knights
Art Shortt;654;231
Sami Strehle-Cuevas;579;230
Brunswick Classic
Zack Stone;780;300
Crista Vicars;723;245
Bowlerettes
Geri Furer;433;155
Hilander Seniors
Ton White;747;279
Judee Freund;454;164
NightHawks
Zack Betz;726;269
Karen Dunbar;667;233
Funtimes
Mike James;742;279
Erica Bussanich;487;201
Wed Mourners
Sue Warner;587;218
Bowling Bags
Celice Carlough;471;192
Jackpot Classic
Ron Risher;696;258
Rita Trotter;547;202
Country Club
Aaron Roche;543;212
Becky Kaufman;497;185
Swinging Seniors
Tom White;708;268
Sue Warner;524;178
Working Girls Trios
Raye Hamm;587;235
Ten Grand
Jaeger Krause;834;299
Sami Strehle-Cuevas;680;266
Grandmas
Toni Davidson;500;204
Bowlers Anonymous
Dave Tennant;744;253
Deanna Johnsen;549;200
Happy Hour
Tyrel Brunelle;703;245
Karen Dunbar;584;233
Pee-Wees (2 games)
Eli Malakowsky;187;101
Jordan Millus;183;102
Bantams (2 games)
Jaydyn Phillips;233;131
Wyatt Hellem;234;139
Preps
Annicka Rutherford;308;112
Temperance Chamberlain;325;119
Junior-Majors
Emily Strehle;601;224
Kenji London;636;214