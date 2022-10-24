 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Local Bowling Scores

Behind the pins bowling stock

Bowling pins sit lined up and ready for bowlers at Triangle Bowl in September, 2020.

 McKenna Morin

Triangle Bowl

High Scores week of 10/16/22

League;Series;Game

Sunday Swingers

Dan Brunelle;690;287

Kylee Newman;642;235

Wake-Up Trios

Carol Wines;427;148

4 O’clock Scholars (2 games)

Rob Johnston;417;231

Brenda Lowan;336;170

Queens & Knights

Art Shortt;654;231

Sami Strehle-Cuevas;579;230

Brunswick Classic

Zack Stone;780;300

Crista Vicars;723;245

Bowlerettes

Geri Furer;433;155

Hilander Seniors

Ton White;747;279

Judee Freund;454;164

NightHawks

Zack Betz;726;269

Karen Dunbar;667;233

Funtimes

Mike James;742;279

Erica Bussanich;487;201

Wed Mourners

Sue Warner;587;218

Bowling Bags

Celice Carlough;471;192

Jackpot Classic

Ron Risher;696;258

Rita Trotter;547;202

Country Club

Aaron Roche;543;212

Becky Kaufman;497;185

Swinging Seniors

Tom White;708;268

Sue Warner;524;178

Working Girls Trios

Raye Hamm;587;235

Ten Grand

Jaeger Krause;834;299

Sami Strehle-Cuevas;680;266

Grandmas

Toni Davidson;500;204

Bowlers Anonymous

Dave Tennant;744;253

Deanna Johnsen;549;200

Happy Hour

Tyrel Brunelle;703;245

Karen Dunbar;584;233

Pee-Wees (2 games)

Eli Malakowsky;187;101

Jordan Millus;183;102

Bantams (2 games)

Jaydyn Phillips;233;131

Wyatt Hellem;234;139

Preps

Annicka Rutherford;308;112

Temperance Chamberlain;325;119

Junior-Majors

Emily Strehle;601;224

Kenji London;636;214

