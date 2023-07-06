COOPERSTOWN, NY — Playing in the 12u Cooperstown All-Star Village Invitational is a once-in-a-lifetime dream event for little leaguers all around the country. Last week the FCA Lumberjacks out of Woodland attended the Invitational for the first time in their program history and they were excited to talk all about it.

“It’s a pinnacle experience for kids,” FCA Lumberjacks program president and 11u coach Nic Patee said. “The kids loved it. It’s like a combination of kids camp and baseball."

It was a special trip for the 14 players on the Lumberjacks team. The kids essentially lived on the baseball fields in Cooperstown for a week and bunked in barracks right on site. In between games, the kids played wiffle ball games, toured the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame and checked out a New York Yankees game.

The Lumberjacks finished 38th out of 70 teams with a 2-5 overall record in the seven-day event held June 21-27. However, that record did little to dampen their perspective.

"You stay in bunk houses with 70 other teams from around the country," Patee noted. "They’re playing wiffle ball and watching baseball in between games. It’s a really cool bonding experience and a 12-year-old dream.”

Trent Chilton of Woodland hit .429 over the seven games to lead the Lumberjacks on offense.

Greyson Fisher and Dayton Morris of Longview and Woodland respectively were the team’s pitching stars with ERAs of 2.79 and 2.80.

Longview’s Kaleb Knudsen and Morris each hammered a home run in the Invitational.

The Lumberjacks were invited to the event for the first time after being selected through an application process amongst a pool of hundreds of teams. Because of the “grandfather” rule, the team has a place in next year’s event if they want it and Patee confirmed that the team has committed to making the trip to Cooperstown again next year.

Tryouts for next year’s team will be held at the end of July.