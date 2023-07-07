The Timberfest returned to Longview for the first time since 2019. Over two dozen lumberjacks and lumberjills competed across 17 events during the seven hour competition on Independence Day. Among the big winners of the day were Spokane's Erin LaVoie, the 2022 U.S women's champion and women's underhand chop world-record holder and Eli Gold.

And here's the rest of the winners:

- Eli Gold won the choker race with an average time of 26.39 seconds.

- Michael Forrester and Cody Labahn won Jack and Jack with a time of 10.43 seconds.

- Erin LaVoie and Erin Cramsey won Jill and Jill with a time of 11.95 seconds.

- Seth Bergman and Lauren Bergman won Jack and Jill with a time of 9.17 seconds.

- Jeff Skirvin won the springboard event with a time of one minute, 5.26 seconds.

- Michael Forrester won the hot saw with a time of 6.19 seconds.

- LaVoie came first in the log roll.

- David Moses won the ax throw.

- Forrester won the men’s standing block with a time of 28.70 seconds.

- LaVoie won the women’s standing block with a time of 46.71 seconds.

- LaVoie won the women’s single saw with a time of 31.69 seconds.

- Forrester won the men’s single saw with a time of 22.33 seconds.

- LaVoie won the women’s horizon with a time of 31.03 seconds.

- Labahn won the men’s horizon with a time of 24.41 seconds.

- Gold won the obstacle pole with a time of 16.63 seconds.

- Patrick Mahoney won the masters/intermediate horizontal with a time of 38.89 seconds.

- Gold won the masters/intermediate springboard with a time of three minutes, 23.17 seconds.