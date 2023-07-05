Welcome back, lumberjacks.

The traditional Timberfest returned to the banks of Lake Sacajawea for the Go 4th Festival for the first time in four years. Lumberjacks and lumberjills from all over the Pacific Northwest and outlying states including Montana and California made the trek to Longview to compete in events ranging from springboard to the log roll.

Fans and competitors alike were thrilled to have the event back in Longview, one of the traditional homes for timber sports with a history that dates back generations. Given the city’s history in logging, it’s only fitting that Longview remains a premier destination for ax swinging and choker wrangling.

Lumberjack Mike Forrester of Idleyld, Oregon, is a third-generation lumberjack who was glad to be back competing in the planned city.

“It was (good to be back),” Forrester said. “You know, I thought it was going to be gone. When I was growing up, it had always been one of the staple shows. On the fourth of July, you’re either coming to Longview or going down to Albany (Oregon). And when Albany folded years ago, you were just coming to Longview, period. It’s always had a great crowd here on the lake, it’s just a great setting.”

Tuesday’s Fourth of July show saw competitors tip toe the length of a tree with a hot saw to be the first to cut a “cookie,” run back down and touch the end of their tree. There was also ax throwing, underhand chop and the popular springboard competition.

For seven and a half hours, the competitors sawed and chopped through large logs in the blazing heat (temperatures topped out at 89 on the nearest thermostat) competing against each other in time and points and pride.

One of the biggest winners of the day was Erin Lavoie. At 41 year old, the Spokane native recently set the world record in the underhand chop with a time of 30.67 seconds in June on her way to winning the 2023 Stihl Timbersports International Women’s Cup.

At Timberfest, Lavoie won five events including the underhand chop as well as the single buck, log roll, standing block and Jill and Jill.

Lavoie started in timber sports in college where she fell in love with the physical nature of the sport. In her professional life outside of timber sports, Lavoie runs a crossfit gym where she trains men and women and competes in fitness events. Lumberjilling is a hobby for her that fits into her love for a physical lifestyle.

“When you chop wood, it produces an instant result, so that’s fun,” Lavoie said.

Timber sports are one of the most dangerous sports in the world. Running around with a hot saw on top of tree logs or chopping wood on top of a springboard sometimes 25 feet off the ground with a razor sharp ax isn’t quite like playing golf at Pebble Beach.

These athletes give up their weekends, travel far for events on their own dime and they commit tens of thousands of dollars for the top of the line equipment they need from $600 axes to the $10,000 custom hot saws. The sport demands an all-in commitment and yet it can be a struggle to see the dividends paid back.

That’s when the close-knit family becomes the best part of the sport itself. Every competitor at Timberfest said they loved to chop wood, but the camaraderie is what they love most.

“The people keep me going, because otherwise you’re giving up your weekend from your friends and family for something that can go well or not go well,” Lavoie acknowledged. “So when it doesn’t go well, your friends (in timber sports) are cool to have around. It’s just fun. The people keep you in it. You need each other. It’s a hard sport.”

James Riebe, 23, of New Plymouth, Idaho also got started with timber sports in college after his older brother led the way. Since then, he’s been a part of growing the timber program at the University of Idaho. For Riebe, too, the community is what keeps him going.

“Absolutely,” Riebe said. “There’s nothing about swinging an ax or running a chainsaw that isn’t fun, but it’s the community, that sort of camaraderie that comes along with a niche sport. That’s kind of what has kept me involved.”

Riebe competed in the standing block chop for the first time. It takes skilled technique with the ax to avoid damaging the tool so most lumberjacks don’t start competing in the event professionally right away.

“At a certain point, you just sort of get the rhythm for it,” Riebe explained. “When we train people, without even putting them on a block, we have them split firewood and get their aim dead accurate without ever putting a razor sharp, five-pound block of metal in their hand.”

Like all sports, repetition is the key.

“In practice, it’s just like any physical exercise, if you don’t practice the form first, then not only will you never be proficient, but you will hurt yourself,” Riebe said. “We push that pretty hard.”

Forrester started touring the professional circuit at age 16 starting with the less technical events like the choker race before working his way up to the more technical events such as hot saw and springboard.

Now as he enters the latter stage of his career, he relishes the opportunity he has to serve as a mentor to the new stock of lumberjacks and lumberjills.

“The camaraderie (is what I love most),” Forrester stated. “I’ve known most of these people, the older people, since I’ve been a kid. I was the youngest kid competing for a long time and now I’m one of the oldest ones competing and just watching the younger guys come up; I’m mentoring them and coaching them, maintaining their gear for them, and it’s just giving back to the sport.”

Luckily for local fans, it’s a sport that returned home to Longview just in time for the the city’s centennial Fourth of July. It doesn’t get much more American than that.

Editor’s Note: The Daily News sports desk has been working hard to obtain a complete list of winners from Timberfest and other athletic endeavors at the Go 4th Festival. Look for those results online at TDN.com, and in Saturday’s print edition of The Daily News.