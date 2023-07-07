Longview firefighter Bryan Leak hangs a sponsor sign at Go Fourth's Hole-in-One on Sunday, July 2, in Longview. The event, which is open all day throughout the festival, gives people a chance to tee off from the banks of Lake Sacajawea and make a hole in one in a 16 by 16-foot floating dock. The event is a fundraiser for the firefighter's benevolent fund, which is used to help people affected by destructive fires.