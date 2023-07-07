Golfer Larry Rapp drives a golf ball towards the floating platform in Lake Sacajawea as part of the Longview Fire Department’s Hole-In-One Golf Challenge on Monday, July 3. Like all but one golfer, Rapp was unsuccessful in his attempts. Damian Heartley was able to break the seal on July 4 when he became the only contestant to sink his shot.
Emily Urfer
Golfers drive balls towards the floating platform in Lake Sacajawea at the Longview Fire Department’s Hole-In-One Golf Challenge on Monday, July 3.
Emily Urfer
Longview firefighter Bryan Leak hangs a sponsor sign at Go Fourth's Hole-in-One on Sunday, July 2, in Longview. The event, which is open all day throughout the festival, gives people a chance to tee off from the banks of Lake Sacajawea and make a hole in one in a 16 by 16-foot floating dock. The event is a fundraiser for the firefighter's benevolent fund, which is used to help people affected by destructive fires.
Damian Heartley of Longview was the lone individual to step up to the tee and put a ball in the hole on the 15-feet by 15-feet floating "island" green in Lake Sacajawea during the Go 4th Festival.
Heartley won a Camp Chef pellet grill donated by Bob’s Sporting Goods for his efforts. Heartley was one of the last individuals to attempt a shot on the wooden floatilla that had rebuffed every other advance.. His hole-in-one was made on Tuesday, July 4, the final day of the event.
The annual event is sponsored by the Longview Fire Department. The event is a fundraiser for the firefighter's benevolent fund, which is used to help people affected by destructive fires.
Damian Heartley of Longview poses with his new Camp Chef pellet grill, his prize after being the lone individual to make a hole-in-one shot on the island green of the Hole-in-One Challenge during the Go 4th Festival presented by IAFF 828 of Longview.
