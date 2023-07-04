Approximately 200 men, women and children opened their Fourth of July holiday by getting a calorie burn in via the Firecracker 5K at Lake Sacajawea Park on Monday evening. After all, one must make room for all of the hot dogs, elephant ears, popsicles and funnel cake somehow.

Though the day hit a sweltering high of 88 degrees, it was closer to 80 degrees on the thermostat at the start of the race with the assortment of trees lining the trail providing long shade over much of the course with the setting sun.

The Firecracker is one of 10 such races the city of Longview Parks and Recreation department puts on throughout the course of the year. The first person to complete the out-and-back course around the eastern half of the lake finished with a time just shy of 20 minutes and well ahead of the pack. The majority of the field finished in the 24 to 28 minute time frame.

Steve Plampin of the Longview Parks and Recreation department stated that the Firecracker 5K has been a well-liked element of the Go Fourth events in Longview for the last decade, noting that it fits right in with the other activities going on at Lake Sacajawea.

“(Participants) can come out here, run and then go to the lake (and) take part in everything else going on,” Plampin said.

Sara Haukaas of Vancouver came out as part of an extended family group of seven. She has participated in the race before and returned because sustained interest within her family for the event.

“I think it will be an annual thing for us. My niece enjoys it,” Haukaas said. “I think that Longview has one of the best Fourth of July events in Southwest Washington.”

Haukaas admitted that the heat made the race a little more difficult, but at least there wasn't much wildfire smoke.

“I think the heat just affects me, though. Other people might like it,” laughed Haukaas. “I come out in the morning usually when I run.”

The 5K event also brought out the local cross country enthusiasts including Kara Nixon, Cora Bentson, Noah Pederson, Tate Armstrong and Samuel Bueno.

“I’m doing cross country. I haven’t done it before and I just want to see what my time is before the season starts,” Pederson said. “It’s really hot out. My throat got really dry. It’s hard to breathe.”

As for Armstrong and Bentson, it was simply another opportunity to have fun while running.

“Just to have fun. I love running,” Armstrong said of their ambitions.

Samuel Bueno also attended the race with his family, with his father Jose and sister Isabella competed with him. Bueno is a cross country runner who will be attending R.A. Long in the fall.

“(The Firecracker 5K) is fun and it pushes your limits so you can see how far you can go,” said Bueno.

Samuel, 14, out-paced his family, though father Jose noted he wasn’t going to let anyone show him up. For Jose, a large part of the fun comes from being able to do the event with his family.

“I was right behind them,” Jose noted.

Kara Nixon, meanwhile, is heading into her senior year at Mark Morris and is an established cross country athlete. She came home with a pie for finishing as the first female finisher in her age group. Nixon noted that there was a sizeable contingent (as many as seven) of the Monarchs’ cross country team competing in the event.

“It was kind of a team thing,” said Nixon. “It’s about making the offseason more exciting… There’s a lot of people in the community that show up to participate and get some exercise.”

Though it was Nixon’s first Firecracker 5K, she is an avid attendee of the assorted run/walk events that the city puts, including the Running Into New Years event.

In a delicious turn of events, pies were among the 35 prizes handed out to the participants.

The next run/walk on the schedule is the Seahawk Poker Fun Run/Walk on Sunday, September 10. It will also be held at Lake Sacajawea.