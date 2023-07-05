Families were out in full force on the front lawn at R.A. Long High School on a glorious, sun-drenched 4th of July for the annual Lions Races hosted by the Longview Pioneer Lions club.

Children from 12 months up through the age of 13 were welcome to compete in an assortment of events including foot races, three-legged race, potato sack race, wheelbarrow race and an egg toss. There was also a rolling pin toss held for the mothers in attendance.

As always, candy was dispersed as the reward for first, second and third-place finishers in the events.

The Lions Races are a hallmark event of the traditional Go 4th festivities with many grandparents returning in Longview's centennial year with grandkids in tow after participating in their youth.

“I keep thinking what’s the turnout going to be and every year it’s huge,” Longview Pioneer Lions member Sarah Watson said. “We get families out here where the parents ran the races when they were kids and even grandparents.”

Winners of the foot races included: Aidan Peters (boys 2 and under), Deacon Bricknell (boys 3-4), Cruz Herman and Sullivan Chambers (boys 5-7), Jaxon Jason (boys 8-10), Carson Huntington (boys 11-13), Lucy Hoth (girls 2 and under), Tabitha Smithington (girls 3-4), Violet Jason (girls 5-7), Gabriela Herman (girls 8-10) and Hailey Simon-Felix (girls 11-13).

Winners of the three-legged race included: Beau Bassiel and Sullivan Chambers (boys 5-7), Roy Swanson and Joslyn Radicek (boys 8-10), Carson Huntington and Brenner Huhta (boys 11-13), Bre Box and Kelsey Chapin (girls 11-13).

Winners in the wheelbarrow races included: Sullivan Chambers and Beau Bassiel (boys 5-7), Gaby Jude and Hailey Simon-Felix (girls 11-13), Carson Huntington and Brenner Huhta (boys 11-13).

Winners in the sack races were Olivia Luedke on the girls side and Hunter for the boys. In the rolling pin toss, Lily Jude and Allyson Box tied for first.

Pat Sari, a long time local resident, attended the event with his extended family. For the Saris, the Go 4th festivities are a can’t-miss event.

“It’s just cool to see the spirit in the community, how people come out here for the events and to have a good time,” said Sari.

Sari’s granddaughter, Scout Sari, ran in the foot race for girls ages 3-4 and finished in second place. His other granddaughter, Emma Sari, finished in a tie for third in the girls 11-13 foot race.

The Pioneer Lions count the Lions Races as a favorite among the events they conduct for the local community throughout the year.

“I think it’s extremely important,” said Longview Pioneer Lions member Marilyn Patterson. “It’s one of our club’s favorite things to do because you can see the attendance here for this.”

Go 4th Mile opens parade

Decked out in patriotic red, white and blue attire a field of 88 participants kicked off their Independence Day by running (or walking) the Go 4th Mile, Tuesday morning, on the historic streets of Longview.

"We were overwhelmed by our participation," Cowlitz Valley runners president Kevin Rentner said.

The walk/run event went off 15 minutes before the start of the parade out in front of the Monticello Hotel with parade attendees lining the street to cheer the runners on.

Participation wasn't limited to runners with a 98632 zip code. A pair of friends from as far south as Beaverton made the drive up to Longview to attend the day’s festivities and run the mile alongside a mass of locals.

Osman Mendez from Vancouver was hoping to get a PR and a small amount of training in before he attempts an ultra marathon later this month.

“We’re just trying to get a PR,” said Mendez. “First of all, we’re just out here to better ourselves and it’s really nice out here today.”

Santos Damian of Beaverton ran with Mendez. Damian used to run a lot in high school and has since fallen out of the activity, but is itching to pick it back up.

“We got here really early. It was nice to see all the people show up, getting ready for the parade,” Damian said. “The race itself was really cool… We’ll come back next year for sure.”

Kamren Mattison, a recent Kelso graduate, won the race in a time of 4 minutes and 49 seconds. Andi Camp of Portland, Oregon was the first female finisher and came 14th overall in a time of 5 minutes, 49 seconds.