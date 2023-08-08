Southwest Washington’s longest running road race will be back for another round this fall when the Harvest Classic returns to The Planned City. But the fall tradition will need some extra help to keep runners safe this year.

First held in 1980, the Harvest Classic puts runners in the heart of Longview for a fun and competitive foot race. This year’s rendition is set for Oct. 7 and organizers are making an early plea for volunteers to help keep order.

“It is the oldest continuing road race in Southwest, Washington, going strong since 1980,” read an email from CVR president Kevin Rentner. “This historic event is also part of Longview history — part of the city's Centennial Celebration. If you aren't walking or running in the 5K or 10K, please volunteer to help.”

While there are plenty of jobs to go around, the most pressing need is for certified flaggers to help with traffic safety on the course.

Additional information can be found by calling 360-957-6706, or by checking online at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4ba8ab2da3f4c52-harvest2#/.