Babe Ruth Baseball: Longview 14's book Regional trip, finish 2nd at State

After bouncing rival Kelso from the Babe Ruth 14-year-old All-Star state tournament on Saturday, Longview still had their eyes set on bigger goals, finishing second in the tournament and booking a trip to Regionals in the process.

Longview capped off Saturday’s slate of games with a 14-4 blowout win over Centerfield to book a spot in the championship against Twin Cities.

After falling behind 2-1 in the third inning, Longview woke from its slumber in the batter’s box and took over the game.

Jaeger Johnson evened the game with a single up the middle to score Trajen Ford before Jase Peterson doubled home two more runs to give Longview a 4-2 lead.

After Centerfield climbed back to tie it at 4-4 in the top of the fourth, Longview completely took over the game. Longview put up five runs in both the fourth and fifth to turn a tightly contested matchup into a five inning game shortened by the mercy rule.

Peterson had the big hit once again in the fourth, singling home a pair of runs as Longview took a 9-4 lead. Then Johnson and Robert Williamson singled home runs to start the eventual end of the game. Reilly O’Farrell knocked in the last run to close things out on a fielder’s choice.

Johnson and Peterson were the dynamic duo at the dish for Longview. Johnson finished a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored and Peterson complemented that with a 2-for-3 game with a game-high four RBIs.

With their number of pitchers dwindling in their second game of the day and late in the tournament, Brayden Hoffman eased the burden of the bullpen by tossing all five innings, allowing just seven hits while surrendering four runs (two earned) with seven strikeouts to just two walks.

The win locked in a spot at the regional tournament in Ferndale for Longview and pushed them into Sunday’s title bout with Twin Cities. But having worked through the bottom part of the bracket after an opening round loss to the very same foe, Longview would have to beat Twin Cities twice to win the tournament.

Unfortunately for the hosts, Longview didn’t get that chance, falling 15-5 in six innings to finish second in the tournament.

Longview went up 1-0 in the first inning on a Ford groundout, but Twin Cities would take control with four in the second and another five in the fourth to take a 9-1 lead.

Longview was able to make up some ground in the fifth and sixth, pulling within four at 9-5, but Twin Cities locked up the title with a six-run sixth to run-rule the L-Town nine.

Longview managed just six hits compared to Twin Cities’ 16 for the game, and Reilly O’Farrell tallied half of those knocks, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Longview. Johnson stayed hot and picked up two hits in the game.

Jerry Neighbors started the game for Longview, yielding six earned runs on eight hits with seven Ks. O’Farrell finished things out, tossing two innings of eight-hit baseball with four earned runs.

Longview will play at Regionals in Ferndale starting on July 24.