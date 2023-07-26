A field consisting of ninety golfers took over Three Rivers Golf Course for the Heritage Bank Women's Scramble Tournament and four wound up with the a claim to top honors.

Held July 19-20 in Kelso, the annual scramble style fundraiser event saw Darlene Moen and Pat Emrich tie with Anette Sydel and Anette Reno with a gross cumulative score of 148. Third plae went to Jackie Evenson and Debbie Everley who finished on 149.

First place by net score went to Kathy Dibble and Tami Bringman who tallied a count of 115. Jerrie Henry and Noelle Hamilton were runners up with a score of 117 and there was another tie for third place. Kathy Scalesse and Mary Smith tied with Michelle Harrah and Pam Bartlett with a bronze score of 118.

In the second flight of competition Jean Yoshioka and Jody Harper placed first by gross score with a mark of 164. There was a tie for first place by net score with Donelle Nieman and Diana Murphy matching Patty Reichert and June Moran at 115.

In the third flight Sheelagh Verrill and Peggy Conners fired off a gross score of 169 to finish first amongst peers. Top honors by net score went to Kathy Sogenfrei and Linda Stewart who finished on 112.

Other winners included Diana Kirchner, Jerri Henry, Pam Pittelko, Donelle Nieman, Jan Hold, Sheelagh Verrill and Brenda Brosseau who all managed to secure a KP prize for a shot closest to the pin. Snake Line winners included Kim Cederholm, Dottie Morris, Susan Evans, Suzette Blackstone, Phyllis Holm, and GayLynn Little.

The Heritage Bank Women’s Scramble tournament is sponsored by the Three Rivers Women’s Association. Profits from the tournament are donated back to charitable causes benefitting women, chidden and senior citizens around in Cowlitz County.