Local skaters shred through pandemic

The summer months are ending and blustery autumn lurks and looms in the future.
In the 90-degree heat with sweat-drenched shirts, local skateboarders have been taking advantage of the weather despite the raging coronavirus pandemic that’s gripped the nation.
“There is a little bit of that,” Riley Ward said. “Since now a lot of the indoor parks in, like, Portland are closing, there is kind of that. We got Clatskanie park, but (it’s not ideal).”
Not ideal because even though it’s covered, water can still leak onto the smooth concrete skaters demand, making for rather unsafe conditions.
The Kelso Rotary Skate Park by the freeway, however, was packed on Wednesday, with experienced skaters and folks on scooters, all looking to shred the bowl. But the smallish setup can make it difficult to have enough room to operate.
“With this many people, even, it’s hard,” Ward said. “Like even with just the homies, it’s hard.”
Interestingly, the Longview skate park, redone in 2004 to replace the aging wooden features with concrete, sat empty Wednesday. Save for a few stragglers here and there, the park at the corner of Washington Way and 28th Street, was otherwise abandoned most of the afternoon.
The Kelso skating contingent had a reasonable explanation as to why that might be.
The Longview park, known as Cloney Park, with its slightly more sprawling layout, is more fit, they said, for beginners or for street skating, which these kind of parks aim to discourage. To do so park maintenance crews leave pieces of metal screwed on to rails or ledges, two favorite features of skaters.
Kelso, though, is a bow design. Actually, it is a series of them, which provides a different challenge with a different style.
“It wasn’t built by skateboarders, so it has a weird flow,” Ward said. “Kind of like obstacles aren’t where they should be, but we kind of make do with what we’ve got.
“It makes you more versatile, that’s for sure.”
Considering the pandemic, and other implied risks with their hobby, the skaters weren’t at all concerned on Wednesday.
“Honestly, none of this COVID stuff has really affected any of the skaters,” Ward said. “None of us really care. At least that’s what I’ve noticed. People in bigger cities, they’re using masks more or they’re social distancing or trying to follow the guidelines. Locally, we all hang out together all the time anyways, so when all the stuff started it didn’t really affect anything.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!