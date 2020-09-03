Local skaters shred through pandemic

The Longview park, known as Cloney Park, with its slightly more sprawling layout, is more fit, they said, for beginners or for street skating, which these kind of parks aim to discourage. To do so park maintenance crews leave pieces of metal screwed on to rails or ledges, two favorite features of skaters.

Kelso, though, is a bow design. Actually, it is a series of them, which provides a different challenge with a different style.

“It wasn’t built by skateboarders, so it has a weird flow,” Ward said. “Kind of like obstacles aren’t where they should be, but we kind of make do with what we’ve got.

“It makes you more versatile, that’s for sure.”

Considering the pandemic, and other implied risks with their hobby, the skaters weren’t at all concerned on Wednesday.

“Honestly, none of this COVID stuff has really affected any of the skaters,” Ward said. “None of us really care. At least that’s what I’ve noticed. People in bigger cities, they’re using masks more or they’re social distancing or trying to follow the guidelines. Locally, we all hang out together all the time anyways, so when all the stuff started it didn’t really affect anything.”

