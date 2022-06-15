Local box scores

WEST COAST LEAGUE
At Story Field
KNIGHTS 6, BLACK BEARS 5
Corvallis 000 033 000 — 6 9 3
Cowlitz 000 010 022 — 5 8 2
WP: DeSchryver. LP: Herrada
Parker Esary has come a long way since her days as a standout athlete at Kalama High School.
Basketball players hoping to improve their handles before next winter will have the opportunity to pound the hardwood Sunday at Mount Solo Mid…
The early returns are in, and they look pretty darn good for the Black Bears this summer.
The 28th annual Bud Clary War of the Border Tournament is about to return to area courts in all of its glory. After a back-to-back summers of …
The Port Angeles Lefties can now claim a feat that both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants failed at: signing Golden Tate.
TOLEDO — The Dirtbags got down to the nitty gritty Tuesday, deploying a pair of sacrifice bunts in the ninth inning in order to help fuel a co…
CASTLE ROCK — Rural Baseball Inc. did its best impression of dirt in a lifeless start, but roared back to tie things up and beat LCBC AA Compe…
Mo Donegal finished first and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.
The R.A. Long Summer Jacks defended The Lumberyard from outside forces Wednesday with a bit of timely hitting and a shutout inning on the hill…
It took a gaggle of self-proclaimed “idiots” to break the legendary curse of the Bambino in bean town so it stands to reason the Cowlitz Black…
