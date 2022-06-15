 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local box scores

Black Bears WCL balls stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

WEST COAST LEAGUE

At Story Field

KNIGHTS 6, BLACK BEARS 5

Corvallis 000 033 000 — 6 9 3

Cowlitz 000 010 022 — 5 8 2

WP: DeSchryver. LP: Herrada

