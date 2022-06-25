Local box scores

WEST COAST LEAGUE
At Story Field
ELKS 8, BLACK BEARS 7
Bend 211 001 201 — 8 14 1
Cowlitz 100 060 000 — 7 11 2
WP: Freeman (1-0). LP: Manelski (0-2)
SUMMER BASEBALL
At Mark Morris
LOGGERS 8, JACKS 1
Summer Jacks 000 010 0 — 1 5 0
Sunrise Logging 401 120 X — 8 10 1
Batteries: SJ — N/A. SL — Fromwiller and Gould
At Mark Morris
LOGGERS 8, PEACOCKS 5
SL 170 000 0 — 8 8 3
NBC 000 050 0 — 5 6 2
Batteries: SL — Doherty, Swearingen (5) and Lindstrom. NBC — N/A.
At Beaverton, Ore.
BARBERS 7, DENTISTS 0
Hilander Dental 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Portland 010 402 X — 7 7 1
Batteries: HD — Lindquist, Ness (4), Lamb (6) and Miller. PB — N/A