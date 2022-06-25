 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Local box scores

Jon Mocherman Black Bears

Jon Mocherman throws a pitch in the third inning of Cowlitz's 8-7 loss to Bend at David B. Story Field on June 24.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

WEST COAST LEAGUE

At Story Field

ELKS 8, BLACK BEARS 7

Bend 211 001 201 — 8 14 1

Cowlitz 100 060 000 — 7 11 2

WP: Freeman (1-0). LP: Manelski (0-2)

SUMMER BASEBALL

At Mark Morris

LOGGERS 8, JACKS 1

Summer Jacks 000 010 0 — 1 5 0

Sunrise Logging 401 120 X — 8 10 1

Batteries: SJ — N/A. SL — Fromwiller and Gould

At Mark Morris

LOGGERS 8, PEACOCKS 5

SL 170 000 0 — 8 8 3

NBC 000 050 0 — 5 6 2

Batteries: SL — Doherty, Swearingen (5) and Lindstrom. NBC — N/A.

People are also reading…

At Beaverton, Ore.

BARBERS 7, DENTISTS 0

Hilander Dental 000 000 0 — 0 5 3

Portland 010 402 X — 7 7 1

Batteries: HD — Lindquist, Ness (4), Lamb (6) and Miller. PB — N/A

