Local box scores

Corby Black Bears stock

In this file photo Corby the Bear patrols the stands at Story Field on the campus of Lower Columbia College during a Cowlitz Black Bears game in July 2021.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

WEST COAST LEAGUE

At Kamloops, British Columbia

BLACK BEARS 13, NORTHPAWS 4

Cowlitz 020 030 035 — 13 10 0

Kamloops 001 000 300 — 4 9 2

WP: Herrada. LP: Heppner. SV: Wedge

