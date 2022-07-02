Local box scores

WEST COAST LEAGUE
At Kamloops, British Columbia
BLACK BEARS 13, NORTHPAWS 4
Cowlitz 020 030 035 — 13 10 0
Kamloops 001 000 300 — 4 9 2
WP: Herrada. LP: Heppner. SV: Wedge
The Atlanta Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future conditional draft pick, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been formally approved by the NBA and announced by either club. ESPN first reported the trade.
More than 300 students from 25 Oregon high school teams participated in the Oregon High School Clay Target League class 1A State Championship …
FEDERAL WAY — The Longview-Kelso Pirate Sharks made a big splash at the King County Aquatic Center over the weekend of June 18-19, with eight …
CENTRALIA — The Rural Baseball Inc. squad put on a classic display of baseball math Tuesday when it used a dozen strikeouts and 18 runs to sho…
Playing a rare mid-week day game at the friendly confines of David Story Field on Tuesday the Hilander Dental boys of summer earned a close sh…
The Central Sandlot Baseball program has returned for another summer under the sun at the hallowed grounds that used to be home to the Central…
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club senior legion team wound up on the wrong end of the rope of the hometown Cowboys on Thurs…
The inaugural Lower Columbia Baseball Club Invitational ended up just how its founders probably planned all along — with the trophy staying home.
CASTLE ROCK — The Summer Jacks took Rural Baseball Inc. to the woodshed Wednesday in a non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball game, carving out …
