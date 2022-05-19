Local Alumni Radar: Grey wraps up another award-filled season at Portland State

Just halfway through her collegiate career in terms of eligibility, Woodland’s own Olivia Grey used her redshirt sophomore year at Portland State to establish herself as no longer just a dangerous newcomer to the Division I scene, but one of the best weapons the Big Sky Conference has to offer.

With Grey’s Vikings coming in third in the conference and missing out on the NCAA Tournament, the book is officially closed on her second full season in Portland, and it ended up being quite the volume.

Grey made the jump from honorable mention to first-team all-conference in the Big Sky end-of-year awards. She also earned a spot on the all-tournament team for the second straight season after pitching nearly every inning of the Vikings’ run in the conference tournament, despite only getting eight runs in support in four outings.

The sophomore ends her season either first or second in just about every major pitching statistic in the Big Sky, leading the conference in strikeouts (214) and opposing batting average (.203) while coming in second in innings pitched (184 ⅓), ERA (2.13), and wins (18).

Tommy Brandenburg (Oregon Baseball)

After starting the season in the starting rotation, Tommy Brandenburg has shifted to the Oregon bullpen, where he’s getting his feet wet and getting up to speed in the college game.

Since moving to the relief role in the middle of March, the Kalama product has allowed three runs in four appearances, chipping away at his ERA to lower it to 7.56.

The Ducks currently sit in fifth in the Pac-12, on the bubble for a bid to the NCAA tournament. Before that — and after they wrap up their regular season against No. 25 Arizona — stands the first-ever Pac-12 Baseball Tournament. With a double-elimination tournament packing as many as six games into five days, Brandenburg could see some very meaningful innings as pitching staffs get thin.

Elias Farland (Washington State Baseball)

Over in Pullman, R.A. Long alum Elias Farland has seen expanded action in the WSU bullpen for a Cougar squad currently fighting to stay out of the basement in the Pac-12.

In 14 appearances this season, Farland is averaging a strikeout an inning, but currently has a 7.65 ERA with just three scoreless outings this season.

His best recent outing came on May 11, in a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth in a win over UC Riverside.

Andrew Walling (Mississippi State Baseball)

After stops at Oregon State and Eastern Oklahoma State, Walling’s train arrived in Stark Vegas this season, but Bulldog fans have only been treated to seeing him twice so far.

In two appearances — the most recent of which was on April 19 — the R.A. Long alum has faced 11 batters and walked five of them, but still has yet to allow a hit or a run.

Blake Kukula (Seattle U Men’s Golf)

The Fisherman-turned-Redhawk just wrapped up his second season on Capitol Hill, one in which he competed in all 11 of Seattle U’s outings this spring. Kukula, an Ilwaco alum, wrapped his campaign by finishing in 45th with a total score of 229 at the WAC championships in Boulder City, Nev. at the beginning of the month.

Ethan Sterkel (Western Washington Track and Field)

Down at the Division II level, R.A. Long’s own Ethan Sterkel helped the Western Washington men’s track squad to its third straight outdoor GNAC title last weekend in Ellensburg.

The former Lumberjack ended his sophomore season in winning fashion, taking the conference title with a 23-foot, 11-inch leap in the long jump, and climbing up to third in the WWU record books in the process. The mark is Sterkel’s first outdoor GNAC title; he already has two indoor medals.

Sterkel also earned the Vikings points toward the team title with a fourth-place finish in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 6.25 inches.

On the LCC front

Four local products just wrapped up their first regular seasons at Story Field, with LCC just about to get into the postseason.

Kelso’s Nick Miller has appeared in 33 games for the Red Devils in the infield, logging a .245 batting average with 16 RBIs and five stolen bases.

On the hill, Rainier’s Brayden Marcum is second on the squad in innings pitched (54) and strikeouts (51), and his 1.17 ERA is fourth-best in the NWAC. Both R.A. Long’s Jadon Williamson and Kelso’s Jase Schueller have seen less of the mound, but both came in for a pair of appearances in the past 10 days, with Williamson retiring all four batters he faced in LCC’s game against D-I Utah Valley.

On the softball diamond, Kelso alum Kennedy Williams has appeared in 27 games for the Devils, mostly as a substitute, with a pair of hits to her name in 19 at-bats. Clatskanie’s Alexis Smith hit a grand slam in LCC’s March 5 win over Columbia Basin but hasn’t appeared in a game since, while Rainier’s own Kyle Cook has thrown just two innings in three outings, the last of which was on March 13.

Not quite alums yet

Three weeks ago, Kelso junior tailback Conner Noah added his name to the list of local athletes continuing their careers, announcing his commitment to play D-I football at Nevada in two falls.

Noah, officially listed as a three-star athlete by 247sports, scored 13 touchdowns and eclipsed 1,000 yards this past season, in his first full campaign as the Hilanders’ No. 1 option in the backfield.

The Wolfpack first began recruiting Noah when Jay Norvell was in charge in Reno, but after he left for Colorado State, Ken Wilson — and running backs coach Vai Taua, who stayed behind when Norvell moved on — kept their interest.

“I just loved the energy and how they played, the coaches, the energy coach Vai had really excited me to make my decision," Noah told SBLive.com when he committed.

Before heading south, Noah will get one more season to lead the Hilanders, who could well end up with a couple more college commits before it’s all said and done.

The week before, R.A. Long’s Israel Rutherford announced his commitment to put the pads on for Division-III Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore.

Last season, Rutherford earned all-2A GSHL second-team honors at linebacker, and was also one of the Jacks’ top options at receiver alongside Jamond Harris, who committed to Pacific Lutheran earlier in the year.

Staying at R.A. Long for a moment, Miranda Lomax, the Lumberjills’ leading scorer on the basketball court, announced her commitment to D-II Concordia University Irvine, where she’ll take her hardwood game next winter. The first-team all-2A GSHL guard broke 20 points 12 times this past season.

Crossing to the other side of Longview, Mark Morris’ Ellie Weber signed on to play volleyball at D-III Lewis and Clark on May 9. Weber, who earned a spot on the 2A GSHL’s first team at the end of the year, led the Monarchs on offense and defense, with 145 kills and 122 digs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.