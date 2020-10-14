Life on the razor’s edge

In Native American cultures there is a phenomenon known as “clam hunger” that will drive tribal members to great lengths to obtain their traditional sustenance from the sea. When razor clam digs were made off limits by the state several years ago due to persistent marine toxins that made the bivalves unsafe to eat, some members of the coastal Quinault Tribe opted to take their risks with domoic acid rather than forgoing their preferred fodder.
Razor clams had become so ingrained in the fabric of their lives that living without them was unimaginable. So they risked illness, or even death, to imbibe in the bounty below the tide.
That may seem like a heckuva gamble to take all in the name of a six-inch sandy mollusk. But recent events have shown that it’s not just indigenous cultures that hold the slippery razor clam in high esteem.
Last March, just as COVID-19 was beginning to make a name for itself, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife canceled all coastal razor clam digs indefinitely. The move came after county officials expressed concern about the risks associated with flooding their beaches with hordes of clam-hungry diggers from out of town.
“We were about to open on March 20 and the counties closed the beach approaches and then all hell broke loose so we just couldn’t proceed,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, in an interview with The Daily News on Tuesday. “Then we didn’t dig anymore. That was the end of the party.”
And so the clams sat there in the sand, untouched and unbothered, growing ever larger all the while.
Then, in September, the WDFW announced a change. Diggers would once again be allowed back on Washington’s shoreline in order to search for their favorite buried treasure. That announcement ushered in a seven-day season-opening razor clam dig that began on Sept. 16, and included 39 total prospective digging dates scheduled before the end of the year.
Those digs are still subject to the results of marine toxin testing in coastal waters, as per usual, along with the added caveat that county officials have the final say as to whether the most recent coronavirus data supports opening their beaches to the unwashed masses at all.
This week, just as in September, the powers that be determined that the rewards outweigh the risks when it comes to putting clams on the table when a six-day razor clam dig was approved. That impending opening includes a straight run of openings at both Long Beach and Twin Harbors.
Based on the turnout for that long awaited season opener in September, razor clam diggers across the board are highly motivated to put in their time on the beach regardless of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or any of the cumbersome safety protocols that go along with it.
“That September opener did have some pretty big crowds. That Saturday opener I think there were 15,000 people out coastwide, and 6,000 at Long Beach,” Ayres noted. “That’s over 24 miles of beach (at Long Beach alone), so it’s not like 15,000 people crammed in a football stadium.”
Indeed, Ayres believes that razor clam digging is likely among the most popular, and safest, outdoor activities to be undertaken during the age of COVID-19.
“The counties are fine with us opening. That’s why we had to wait until today to announce. We had to make sure that everyone was cool with it, and they were,” Ayres explained. “I’m not a health expert, but I can say that when you are out on a windy beach people will come close to you but they’re not going to be right on top of you. Overall, I think that a razor clam beach is an easy place to social distance.”
Social distancing and mask wearing are two of the safety precautions that officials are asking the public to follow. Other considerations include purchasing a license online before arriving to avoid crowds in local stores, using hand sanitizer, packing out all personal equipment and garbage from the beach, and utilizing non-cash methods of payment in order to cut down on hand-to-hand transactions.
According to Ayres, the digging in and of itself isn’t the primary safety concern. Rather, it’s the comingling of the public at restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations that carry the greatest risk of transmission of the coronavirus.
“We don’t want to discourage people from spending a little bit of money while they are there because that’s part of it too to support the local businesses,” Ayres noted. “Really that the counties are telling us is that their increase in cases has nothing to do with tourism or clam digging.”
An astounding population of razor clams up and down Washington’s coast has helped to drum up excitement for the autumnal slate of digs. In fact, during his 40 years working the shellfish beat, Ayres says he’s never seen so many clams tucked beneath the blanket of sand.
Prior to the fall season opener Ayres, along with his colleagues at WDFW and members of the Quinault Tribe, conducted 54 days of surveys on razor clam stocks at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks and Kalaloch beaches. Those surveys found that there are 26 million harvestable razor clams coastwide for the 2020-21 season. The clams are particularly dense on the Long Beach Peninsula where a combination of limited access in recent years and improved ocean conditions have aligned to grow a hulking set of succulent bivalves.
“Last year at Long Beach we had the highest density of razor clams in 25 years. This year it’s double that,” Ayres said. “Coastwide everything is good, but Long Beach is particularly good right now as far as the stupendous population. We had really good survival of the clams that we didn’t harvest last year.”
This season the 24-mile stretch of Long Beach is loaded with roughly 9.9 million harvestable clams. Meanwhile, recreational shares of razor clams at Twin Harbors are estimated to be around 2 million, with 2.4 million clams believed to be at Copalis, and another 2.3 million harvestable clams at Mocrocks. All of those totals are above normal.
“I’ve been chastised by some folks who don’t want a lot of people to come to the beach for me getting so excited, but when I look at these numbers it’s impossible not to get excited,” Ayres said.
