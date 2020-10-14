Life on the razor’s edge

Indeed, Ayres believes that razor clam digging is likely among the most popular, and safest, outdoor activities to be undertaken during the age of COVID-19.

“The counties are fine with us opening. That’s why we had to wait until today to announce. We had to make sure that everyone was cool with it, and they were,” Ayres explained. “I’m not a health expert, but I can say that when you are out on a windy beach people will come close to you but they’re not going to be right on top of you. Overall, I think that a razor clam beach is an easy place to social distance.”

Social distancing and mask wearing are two of the safety precautions that officials are asking the public to follow. Other considerations include purchasing a license online before arriving to avoid crowds in local stores, using hand sanitizer, packing out all personal equipment and garbage from the beach, and utilizing non-cash methods of payment in order to cut down on hand-to-hand transactions.

According to Ayres, the digging in and of itself isn’t the primary safety concern. Rather, it’s the comingling of the public at restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations that carry the greatest risk of transmission of the coronavirus.