LeMonds and Horness complete '71 at 71' ride for charity

Jim LeMonds and Bob Horness completed a 71-mile mountain bike ride on Friday in an unusual effort to celebrate their upcoming 71st birthdays. The ride spanned three separate remote trails and covered 71.2 miles altogether.

In total, the 71 at 71 ride climbed about 9,681 feet in elevation. LeMonds and Horness began the ride at midnight Friday morning at Marble Mountain Sno Park near Cougar and completed the three leg journey around 5:15 p.m. in Falls Creek where they were greeted by an after party of nearly 50 people.

“It was an unbelievable day to say the least,” LeMonds said.

In total, LeMonds and Horness’ ride across rough terrain took more than 17 hours with travel time in between trails included.

The ride was also raising funds for multiple charities that had meaning to LeMonds and Horness. As of Saturday, the pair had helped raise nearly $33,000, LeMonds said.

Donations will be accepted up until the first week of August and can be made at writeteknorthwest.com. More information on the preferred charities is also available on the website.

