Legion roundup: Rural Baseball roughed up by I-5 Toyota

Last Friday Lewis County entered Phase 3 of the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan. A little over 24-hours later the titans of I-5 Toyota and the Dirtbags of Rural Baseball Incorporated met at Wheeler Field in Centralia and played a pair of real life baseball games.

No fans were allowed inside the stadium and there were no famous Wheeler burgers for sale. But that didn’t stop curious locals from finding, or creating, gaps in the fence where they could catch a glimpse of the action. On the field I-5 Toyota, the traditional American Legion squad out of Centralia, prevailed easily in both contests, with scores of 17-2 and 22-0.

That team features a pair of Lower Columbia College players who served as the starting battery in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader with Jeter Larson doing the pitching and Kyle Casperson donning the tools of ignorance. Larson surrendered just one earned run in four innings of work while striking out nine batters and earning the win. Casperson caught both games and finished the day with a pair of hits and four runs scored.