LCC's Roland receives Dutch Triebwasser Award for second time

“What we do is to support the student-athletes,” Roland said. “Really, it’s their hard work in the classroom, practice, training and competition. I think that’s where we get this honor.

“To be honest with you, the one person that deserves just as much credit, if not more, is Traci Hilligoss, the program manager at LCC. Like I said in my acceptance speech, I think she’s the true star of the athletic department. She keeps it all together. She really cares for the student-athletes, and has been passionately working on behalf of our program and the NWAC for longer than I have.”

This year is bittersweet, though.

In normal circumstances, there is an opportunity upon learning of the award to go door to door, office to office and celebrate with fellow administrators or coaches or the loose player, complete with smiles and laughs and hugs.

But that isn’t how this year worked out.

“It’s very tough,” Roland said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to get through all the protocols to get these kids back on campus and back supporting them fully. That’s the only bummer of getting and award like this, is I can’t person to person. When our athletes get back in the late summer and the fall, I certainly will look forward to that.

“And once everyone gets back, we need to find a better way to use our athletic community here with regard to racism and all the inequities with in our country. And I think we will have an important role to do that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.