LCC women fall in last NWAC game of the weekend

The Lower Columbia College women’s basketball team experienced a dramatic finish to their NWAC tournament, even though they fell 53-50 to North Idaho College in Everett on Thursday.

When they started, the women had no idea they would be the last team to play on the court this week. However, during their season-ending contest the host site, Evergreen Community College closed its campus to concerns over the coronavirus. The result is an indefinite cancellation of the entire NWAC tournament, including the men’s tournament that was set to begin this weekend.

After trailing in the first quarter the Red Devils were able to tie the game up briefly before a buzzer beater before put NIC on top by two. LCC was scrapping to keep pace but with NIC all the while but a rough stretch of shooting kept them from mounting a full fledged charge.

“We just didn’t do enough to win today. We missed a lot of layups. There’s a lot of shots that didn’t go in for us. If we would have made four or five more of those we would have won the game,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said.