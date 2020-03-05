LCC women fall in last NWAC game of the weekend

The Lower Columbia College women’s basketball team experienced a dramatic finish to their NWAC tournament, even though they fell 53-50 to North Idaho College in Everett on Thursday.
When they started, the women had no idea they would be the last team to play on the court this week. However, during their season-ending contest the host site, Evergreen Community College closed its campus to concerns over the coronavirus. The result is an indefinite cancellation of the entire NWAC tournament, including the men’s tournament that was set to begin this weekend.
After trailing in the first quarter the Red Devils were able to tie the game up briefly before a buzzer beater before put NIC on top by two. LCC was scrapping to keep pace but with NIC all the while but a rough stretch of shooting kept them from mounting a full fledged charge.
“We just didn’t do enough to win today. We missed a lot of layups. There’s a lot of shots that didn’t go in for us. If we would have made four or five more of those we would have won the game,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said.
The Devils got news of the cancellation in the midst of the game, which was Myers conceded was less than ideal. But the virus concerns were not new and the teams had been prepared for the possibility of a change so Myers said he didn’t think it effected their performance in the long run.
“We knew it was a possibility. People are worried about it, it’s the way it goes. We didn’t score, we missed shots, you can’t blame anything,” Myers said.
Cherita Daugherty paced LCC with a team-high 14 points. Jodi Noyes followed closely with 13. Michaela Harris added nine points and Madison Mosier chipped in eight.
You have free articles remaining.
After keeping the game tied up, LCC was outshone by NIC by just three points in the end.
“It’s always tough to lose at this point,” Myers said as the team walked to the bus. “We just didn’t execute. That was our issue today. We’ll keep building for the future.”
The Red Devils season comes to a close with an overall record of 21-9.
North Idaho 53, Lower Columbia 50
North Idaho 14 10 13 16 53
Lower Columbia 9 13 8 20 50
LCC- Madison Mosier 8, Josie Schmitz 1, Jodi Noyes 13, Cherita Daugherty 14, Michaela Harris 9, Ally Harman 2, Madeline Jacobson 3.
NIC – Sydnie Peterson 6, Demi Randall 5, Anna Schrade 14, Halle Eborall 12, Alex Carlton 6, Rilee Mangun 5, Cheyenne Green 5.