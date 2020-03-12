LCC settles for split with SWOCC before season suspended

But SWOCC once again pulled ahead, this time for good.

Marshall flew out to Harris in center field, deep enough for Jennifer Marnin to score after the Laker left fielder walked to lead off the frame.

LCC was able to get the go-ahead run aboard in the home sixth when Barnum and Pace both drew two-out walks from Lakers reliever Anja Weiss. But a ground out stranded the tying run at second and the go-ahead run at first.

SWOCC claimed some insurance in the top of the seventh when both Russo and Bye took reliever Trinity Naugle deep for solo shots to give the Lakers a comfortable 10-7 lead.

LCC had one more chance to tie in the home seventh but came up short.

Emily Churchill, who took over at third base for Conley in the seventh, walked to lead off the inning but Zoe Naugle grounded out and Zaragoza swung through a fastball to bring LCC down to its last out.

That's when Fifita looped a soft liner over Josie Dickson’s head at third base to bring Williams up to the plate as the tying run.

But the heroics ran out as Williams sharply bounced out to the pitcher and LCC was forced to settle for a split in what could wind up being their final game of the season.