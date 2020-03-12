LCC settles for split with SWOCC before season suspended

Aspen Norman hadn’t even had a chance to take any live batting practice yet.
The Rainier product had just recently finished her recovery from shoulder surgery when she made an appearance off the bench on Thursday at Heerenspringer Field in Kelso with a chance to pull the Lower Columbia softball team even in the bottom of the fifth.
After a long at bat Norman laced a double down the left field line to plating Lindsay Pace and tying the nightcap with Southwestern Oregon at seven.
“That hit felt amazing," Norman said.
Still, the Lakers' offensive prowess proved too much to overcome. Mckenna Marshall drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, then Rheanna Russo and Brittany Bye each clocked solo homers in the top of the seventh to give SWOCC a 10-7 win.
The Red Devils had taken a brief 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Harris singled in Fifita and Kinzey Williams. The former beat out a grounder up the middle to reach base, and the latter reached when a grounder to first caromed off the glove of the SWOCC first baseman.
But LCC starter Pace struggled with her control and handed free base after free base to the patient Lakers. In just 3 1/3 innings of work the Red Devils' freshman from Montesano walked seven while allowing five earned runs on four hits.
Earlier, though, LCC was able to win the day's opening contest 4-3 behind homers from Valeti Fiftia and Saydie Harris.
In that opener, Trinity Naugle struck out 11 while allowing just four hits and three earned runs to earn the win in a 4-3 nail-biter. Zoe Naugle also notched a double in the win for the Red Devils.
Williams was able to save a trio of runs with an athletic catch in the gap in the top of the fifth, then Fifita hit her two-run shot in the home fifth to give LCC a 3-1.
"I knew it was gonna be tough, so I was thrilled to get that first win against 'em," LCC coach Traci Fuller said. "If our season continues, that's gonna be huge for us."
In the nightcap Victoria Paredes drove in a run with a bases loaded walk in the second, then Elizabeth Cornejo tied things up with with a fielder’s choice.
An inning later, SWOCC's Alyssa Smokey broke the tie with a towering shot over the right-center field fence off Pace. In the home half of the third, Harris flew out to right field but it was but deep enough for Fifita to tag and scurry home from third.
Once again, the tie did not last for long.
Bye drove in Russo in the fourth with a single, then Marshall launched a three-run shot off Pace for a 7-3 Lakers lead.
But the Red Devils stayed in it.
Karsyn Zaragoza walked with two outs in the home half of the fourth then Fifita drew a walk in a nine-pitch at-bat to bring Williams to the plate. The LCC left fielder singled in turn but Zaragoza had to hold at third, loading the bases for Harris.
The Kelso product lined a 3-2 pitch down the right field line that stayed up long enough for Cornejo to reach but it bounced harmlessly off the tip of her glove before rolling not-so-harmlessly further down the line toward the rolled up tarp.
Zaragoza, Fifita and Williams all scored and Harris arrived at third standing up, bringing LCC within a run at 7-6.
Kaylee Barnum struck out, though, ending the threat.
After a clean 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fifth, the first of the ballgame for LCC, Pace walked to start and moved to second on a sac bunt from BB Soares and to third on a productive right-side grounder by Ellie Conley.
That set up Norman, who worked the count for eight pitches before dropping in her double.
"I love putting kids in that situation," Fuller said. "Just giving them a chance to be the one, to be the hero. I'm just glad I put her in that situation. Even if she didn't get that hit, she was battling that whole at-bat. We were all so proud of her. I was proud of the whole team for supporting her. You could feel her energy."
But SWOCC once again pulled ahead, this time for good.
Marshall flew out to Harris in center field, deep enough for Jennifer Marnin to score after the Laker left fielder walked to lead off the frame.
LCC was able to get the go-ahead run aboard in the home sixth when Barnum and Pace both drew two-out walks from Lakers reliever Anja Weiss. But a ground out stranded the tying run at second and the go-ahead run at first.
SWOCC claimed some insurance in the top of the seventh when both Russo and Bye took reliever Trinity Naugle deep for solo shots to give the Lakers a comfortable 10-7 lead.
LCC had one more chance to tie in the home seventh but came up short.
Emily Churchill, who took over at third base for Conley in the seventh, walked to lead off the inning but Zoe Naugle grounded out and Zaragoza swung through a fastball to bring LCC down to its last out.
That's when Fifita looped a soft liner over Josie Dickson’s head at third base to bring Williams up to the plate as the tying run.
But the heroics ran out as Williams sharply bounced out to the pitcher and LCC was forced to settle for a split in what could wind up being their final game of the season.
“We competed the whole game. That second game, every single player played," Fuller said. "I was out of subs at the end. I was really trying to get everyone in and make it a team effort. It ended up being a good team effort."
LCC’s next regularly scheduled contest was supposed to be Saturday at Grays Harbor. However, on Friday the NWAC announced that all spring sports contests will be suspended through at least April 13 in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
The Northwest Athletic Conference is set to meet on Friday to discuss the future of the spring sports season.
Lower Columbia 4, Southwestern Oregon 3
SWOCC 000 010 2 — 3 7 1
LCC 001 030 x — 4 8 0
Batteries: SWOCC — Alyssa Smokey and Mckenna Marshall; LCC — Trinity Naugle, Zoe Naugle.
2B-SWOCC: Brittany Bye. 2B-LCC: Zoe Naugle. HR-SWOCC: Rheanna Russo, Brittany Bye. HR-LCC: Valeti Fifita, Saydie Harris.
Southwestern Oregon 10, Lower Columbia 7
SWOCC 021 401 2 — 10 11 1
LCC 201 310 0 — 7 9 0
Batteries: Alyssa Jimenez, Anja Weiss (5), Alyssa Smokey (7) and Mckenna Marshall; Lindsay Pace, Ada Williams (5), Trinity Naugle (7), Taylor Avran and Zoe Naugle (7).
SWOCC-HR: Rheanna Russo, Brittany Bye, Alyssa Smokey and Mckenna Marshall. LCC-2B: Aspen Norman. 3B-LCC: Saydie Harris.