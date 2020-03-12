LCC settles for split with heavy-hitting SWOCC

LCC had a chance to tie in the home seventh, but came up just short.

Emily Churchill, who took over at third for Conley in the seventh, walked to lead off against closer Smokey, but Zoe Naugle grounded out and Zaragoza swung through a fastball to put LCC down to its last out.

Fifita looped a soft liner just over Josie Dickson’s head at third, bringing up Williams, who represented the tying run at the plate.

But she sharply bounced out to Smokey in the circle, and LCC had to settle for a split.

“We competed the whole game," Fuller said.

In the opener, Trnity Naugle struck out 11 while allowing just four hits and three earned runs to earn the win in a 4-3 nail-biter.

Zoe Naugle also doubled in the win for the Red Devils. Russo and Bye also hit homers in the Lakers loss.

Williams saved a trio of runs with an athletic catch in the gap in the top of the fifth, then Fifita hit her two-run shot in the home fifth, giving LCC a 3-1 lead that it had to cling to.

“That second game, every single player played," Fuller said. "I was out of subs at the end. I was really trying to get everyone in and make it a team effort. It ended up being a good team effort."