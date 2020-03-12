LCC settles for split with heavy-hitting SWOCC

Aspen Norman hadn’t even had a chance to take any live batting practice yet.
As the Rainier product just recently finished recovering from shoulder surgery she made an appearance off the bench on Thursday at Heerenspringer Field in Kelso with a chance to pull the Lower Columbia softball team even in the bottom of the fifth.
Norman doubled down the left field line, plating Lindsay Pace and tying the nightcap with Southwestern Oregon at seven.
“That hit felt amazing," Norman said.
But the Lakers and their offensive prowess were too much. Mckenna Marshall drove in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, then Rheanna Russo and Brittany Bye each clocked solo homers in the top of the seventh to give SWOCC a 10-7 win.
LCC won the opener 4-3 behind homers from Valeti Fiftia and Saydie Harris.
LCC took a brief 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Harris singled in Fifita and Kinzey Williams. The former beat out a grounder up the middle and the latter reached when a grounder to first caromed off the glove of SWOCC first baseman Alyssa Smokey.
But Red Devils starter Pace struggled with control, and handed free base after free base to the patient Lakers.
"I knew it was gonna be tough, so I was thrilled to get that first win against 'em," Fuller said. "If our season continues, that's gonna be huge for us."
In just 3 1/3 innings of work, the Red Devils freshman from Montesano walked seven while allowing five earned runs on four hits.
Victoria Paredes drove in a run with a bases loaded walk in the second, then Elizabeth Cornejo tied with with a fielder’s choice a batter later.
An inning later, Smokey broke the tie with a towering shot over the right-center field fence off Pace.
In the home half of the third, Harris flew out to right, but deep enough for Fifita to tag and scurry home from third.
But the tie did not last for long.
Bye drove in Russo in the fourth with a single, then Marshall launched a three-run shot off Pace for a 7-3 Lakers lead.
But the Red Devils stayed in it.
Karsyn Zaragoza walked with two outs in the home fourth, then Fifita drew a walk in a nine-pitch at-bat, giving Williams an opportunity. The LCC left fielder singled, but Zaragoza had to hold at third, loading the bases for the Kelso product Harris.
She lined a 3-2 pitch down the right field line that stayed up long enough for Cornejo to get to, but it bounced harmlessly off the tip of her glove and rolled not-so-harmlessly further down the line toward the rolled up tarp.
Zaragoza, Fifita and Williams all scored and Harris arrived at third standing up, bringing LCC within a run at 7-6.
Kaylee Barnum struck out, though, ending the threat.
After a clean 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fifth, the first of the ballgame for LCC, Pace walked to start and moved to second on a sac bunt from BB Soares and to third on a productive right-side grounder by Ellie Conley.
That set up Norman, who worked the count to eight pitches before dropping in her double.
"I love putting kids in that situation," LCC coach Traci Fuller said. "Just giving them a chance to be the one, to be the hero. I'm just glad I put her in that situation. Even if she didn't get that hit, she was battling that whole at-bat. We were all so proud of her. I was proud of the whole team for supporting her. You could feel her energy."
But SWOCC once again pulled ahead, this time for good.
You have free articles remaining.
Marshall flew out to Harris in center, deep enough for Jennifer Marnin to score after the Laker left fielder walked to lead off the frame.
LCC got the go-ahead run aboard in the home sixth when Barnum and Pace both drew two-out walks from Lakers reliever Anja Weiss.
But Soares grounded out, stranding the tying run at second and the go-ahead run at first.
SWOCC claimed some insurance in the top of the seventh when both Russo and Bye took reliever Trinity Naugle deep for solo shots, giving the Lakers a comfortable 10-7 lead.
LCC had a chance to tie in the home seventh, but came up just short.
Emily Churchill, who took over at third for Conley in the seventh, walked to lead off against closer Smokey, but Zoe Naugle grounded out and Zaragoza swung through a fastball to put LCC down to its last out.
Fifita looped a soft liner just over Josie Dickson’s head at third, bringing up Williams, who represented the tying run at the plate.
But she sharply bounced out to Smokey in the circle, and LCC had to settle for a split.
“We competed the whole game," Fuller said.
In the opener, Trnity Naugle struck out 11 while allowing just four hits and three earned runs to earn the win in a 4-3 nail-biter.
Zoe Naugle also doubled in the win for the Red Devils. Russo and Bye also hit homers in the Lakers loss.
Williams saved a trio of runs with an athletic catch in the gap in the top of the fifth, then Fifita hit her two-run shot in the home fifth, giving LCC a 3-1 lead that it had to cling to.
“That second game, every single player played," Fuller said. "I was out of subs at the end. I was really trying to get everyone in and make it a team effort. It ended up being a good team effort."
LCC’s next scheduled contest is for Saturday at Greys Harbor, a noon doubleheader, though it’s currently in doubt.
The Northwest Athletic Conference is meeting on Friday to discuss the future of the spring sports season.
Lower Columbia 4, Southwestern Oregon 3
SWOCC 000 010 2 — 3 7 1
LCC 001 030 x — 4 8 0
Batteries: SWOCC — Alyssa Smokey and Mckenna Marshall; LCC — Trinity Naugle, Zoe Naugle.
2B-SWOCC: Brittany Bye. 2B-LCC: Zoe Naugle. HR-SWOCC: Rheanna Russo, Brittany Bye. HR-LCC: Valeti Fifita, Saydie Harris.
Southwestern Oregon 10, Lower Columbia 7
SWOCC 021 401 2 — 10 11 1
LCC 201 310 0 — 7 9 0
Batteries: Alyssa Jimenez, Anja Weiss (5), Alyssa Smokey (7) and Mckenna Marshall; Lindsay Pace, Ada Williams (5), Trinity Naugle (7), Taylor Avran and Zoe Naugle (7).
SWOCC-HR: Rheanna Russo, Brittany Bye, Alyssa Smokey and Mckenna Marshall. LCC-2B: Aspen Norman. 3B-LCC: Saydie Harris.