LCC roundup: Red Devils cap off perfect NWAC run at SPS

OLYMPIA — The Lower Columbia women’s basketball team put the finishing touches on a perfect conference season, beating South Puget Sound 73-62 on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.

The 11-point margin of victory was the closest of the year in conference play for the Red Devils, who have only seen three games total decided by single-digits.

Center Jodi Noyes paced Lower Columbia down low with 23 points on 10-for-14 shooting, and also led the Red Devils with eight rebounds.

Michaela Harris put up 16 points of her own. Katelynn Forner had eight points and ripped away six steals. Chinedu Nnadi had seven points, and Wahkiakum alum Paige Mace scored six and dished out three assists off the bench.

The Red Devils let the Clipper stay in it early, shooting 33.3% from the field in the opening quarter and leading just 16-13 at the end of the period. South Puget Sound spent the first part of the second quarter keeping it a one-possession game, but couldn’t ever get the shot to go ahead, and LCC finally put a bit of a run together late in the half, stretching its lead to 10 points for the first time with 1:25 left.

Lower Columbia got the gap to as many as 17 points in the third, before the pesky Clippers made another run. But SPS couldn’t get it closer than six points before running out of time to make one last go at it, and the Devils closed it out at the free-throw line.

The win puts LCC at 21-1 to end the regular season, with a perfect 12-0 conference record. The Red Devils will enter the NWAC Sweet Sixteen next weekend in Everett as the top seed from the West.

MBB wins shootout over SPS, clinches West

OLYMPIA — The LCC men’s basketball team kept the points rolling in, blasting off for an 89-78 win over South Puget Sound to seal the NWAC West Region and make it an all-around good day for Red Devils in the state capitol Saturday.

Keylin Vance delivered a game-high 27 points off the bench, going 10 for 17 from the field and nailing three 3-pointers. As a group, LCC’s non-starters delivered 53 points, with Dakota Reber putting up 14 and Solomon Campbell scoring eight.

Kyle Gruhler led the LCC starters with 15 points, while Cole Hardy had a team-high nine rebounds.

LCC poured in 48 points in the first half, going on a 15-0 run in just over three minutes to push its lead out to 33-14 with seven and a half minutes to go.

SPS started to come back late in the first half and continued the trend to start the second, cutting LCC’s lead to just one point less than three minutes in. But like their counterparts in the women’s game before, the Clippers just couldn’t overcome the lead, and soon LCC found its groove, working the deficit back out to double-digits for nearly all of the final eight minutes.

The Red Devils, who are averaging over 96 points per contest in their past six games, will take on Grays Harbor College on the road on Wednesday, before taking their new West Region title up to Everett for the Sweet Sixteen on March 16.

Softball goes 2-1 in Pasco

PASCO — The LCC softball team brought in a whole boatload of runs over the weekend, though only some of them officially counted as the Devils went 2-1 in what was scheduled to be a four-game weekend.

Ironically, the LCC offense had a bit to do with the missing game. Originally set to start a doubleheader against Big Bend at noon Friday, a miscommunication with the umpires meant the first game didn’t start until around 1:30 p.m. When they finally got the chance, the Devils got their bats rolling, striking for three runs in the third inning and seven in the fourth to take a commanding lead, and adding two more in the sixth to win 13-4 an inning early.

But the 15 runs LCC scored in the first four innings of the sequel — four in the first and second, two more in the third, and five in the fourth — took time, and the game was called due to darkness heading into the fifth.

It’s the second start in a row for freshman Rylee Peters to get called off before going official.

Going into Saturday, the weather stayed good and the runs kept coming, but Columbia Basin was up to the task to match LCC in Game 1. The Devils scored in each of the first four frames to take a 9-0 lead, but Hawks dropped a seven-spot in the bottom of the fourth to get right back in it, then took the game over with four more runs in the sixth for a 11-10 come-from-behind win.

But while Jade Behic stifled the Hawks in Game 2, the Devils just kept rolling at the plate, putting up three crooked numbers in an 11-1 win.

Behic gave up one run on three hits and a walk in the complete game, striking out 10, to go along with the eight-strikeout complete game she threw — and the home run she hit — against Big Basin on Friday.

Ada Williams logged eight hits across the three games that counted, with three-knock outings in the first and fourth games of the weekend and a home run. Destiny Dunlap added a pair of grand slams — one in each game against Columbia Basin — to rack up eight RBIs on Saturday.

Clatskanie alum Alexis Smith hit a grand slam for her first collegiate home run in the second game against CB, and also had five RBIs on a pair of doubles in the postponed game against Big Basin.

LCC will have another pair of road doubleheaders next weekend, facing Olympic College in Bremerton for two games Saturday and Everett College up north Sunday.

