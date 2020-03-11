LCC outlasts Tritons 5-3

After traveling to Edmonds and playing in front of empty stands to avoid coronavirus exposure, the Red Devils took home a 5-3 extra inning win against the Tritons Tuesday.
Lower Columbia took the lead right away after Tyson Guererro walked, stole second and then came around to score. It took Edmonds until the third inning to get on the board with Zach Archibald scoring their initial run.
The game then settled into a lull, with no one finding their way home in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. LCC eventually swapped out Daniel Furman, who had two strikeouts, for Jeter Larson in the fourth before Hayden Woods entered in the sixth frame.
LCC broke the 1-1 tie in the seventh when Matthew Schwartz scored. Broc Selstrom then came in to pitch for LCC to hopefully hold the lead.
The Tritons came back and added one in the bottom of the eighth to tie it up again when Dawson Bakker homered. Selstrom came back strong and pitched four strike outs.
The ninth inning came and went with no score and pushed the teams to extra innings where Shane Jamison scored on a wild pitch to give LCC the lead. Alex Brady then came in to pitch for LCC and tallied three strike outs. However, Edmonds was able to tie it up with a run by Cameron Hougham.
Going into the eleventh inning tied 3-3, LCC powered through. Grant Henry walked, advanced to second and scored. Then Guererro singled, advanced to third on a wild pitch and later scored to secure a two run lead.
The Red Devils then sent out Cole Susee to close things out. He faced four and struck out two in order to secure the win.
LCC (9-2) is set to travel to Roseburg to face Umpqua at 6 p.m. on Friday and again at noon Saturday.
Red Devils 5, Tritons 3
LCC-10000010012—5 6 0
Edmonds-00100001010—3 6 4
Batteries: Lower Columbia-Daniel Furman, Jeter Larson (4), Hayden Woods (6), Broc Selstrom (8), Alex Brady (10), Cole Susee (11) and Grant Henry; Edmonds-Aiden Urbano, Jackson Gould (5), Evan Massie (9), Kota Sato (11) and Mark Wright.