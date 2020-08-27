LCC adjusts to new athletic calendar, leaves open possibility for fans

“We also know that we’re certainly not putting them all in a hotel room and doing it that way,” Roland said. “We’re going to ask them, young people, to be as safe as they can during the two weeks. We’re gonna have three weeks to have kids and make sure they’ve quarantined, especially the ones that come from out of town.”

For now that’s where things stand on campus. It’s the most certain of anything LCC has been since the beginning of March, when the NWAC cancelled its championship basketball tournaments as they were happening.

That means that answers to questions, such as will fans be allowed at games, are nowhere near LCC’s radar at the moment. The Devils just want to get through September, and then on to the new year.

“That’s not at the forefront right now,” Roland said. “We will soon be sending out our booster club letters, and part of that is going to be that there is a potential that there may not be fans in the stands. So our hope is our boosters will understand that and still continue to support us, because we still need to raise money to provide scholarships for our student-athletes.

“Right now, we’re being up front on that, as far as our play goes, but once January and February come, the hope is we’ll be able to have some fans in the stands enjoying this. In the meantime, we’re just trying to make this a positive experience for our student-athletes that includes competition. That’s number one.”

