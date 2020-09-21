Late rally stuns Astros, keeps Mariners alive

“It’s definitely different,” White said. “That’s the best way we think we can approach this. That’s something we’ve stressed since spring training, growing and learning each and every day. And that’s what we’re gonna do down the stretch.”

To get there, though, Seattle needed its starter — left-hander Gonzales — to match the righty McCullers.

And Gonzales did. Boy, did he ever.

Gonzales tossed 7 innings of shutout ball on seven hits with six strikeouts and just a single walk. He also danced out of trouble in the second and sixth innings, twice stranding a pair of runners on with the go-ahead run just 180 feet away.

Manager Scott Servais said Gonzales came to the ballpark “a little ornery,” but the southpaw Gonzaga product didn’t agree with the skipper’s assessment.

“No. Nothing special about this game,” Gonzales said, monotone. “I’m just here to win. I come out with that mentality every game.”

But even with a newfound lead after the seventh inning stretch, there was still work to be done against the always dangerous, and quick-strike, Astros offense.