Late rally stuns Astros, keeps Mariners alive

It seemed an impossibility, a reach, an unlikely event of the highest order.
Lance McCullers, Jr. was lights out on the mound for the Houston Astros, no-hitting the Seattle Mariners through the first five innings at T-Mobile Park.
But somehow, the young, talented and apparently on-their-way Mariners found a way, chasing McCullers in the seventh inning en route to a 6-1 win Monday night.
Kyle Lewis led off the home seventh frame with a walk and Kyle Seager then reached when Jose Altuve kicked a grounder at second. Then Ty France delivered the goods by bouncing one over third base and past Alex Bregman, giving time for Lewis to sprint around the penultimate pillow for the game’s go-ahead run.
The win keeps the Mariners’ playoff hopes alive as they sit three games behind Houston for second place in the American League West, and a game ahead of the Angels, who beat Texas earlier in the day.
“Right now were preaching day by day,” Gonzales said. “We’re gonna win today. We checked that box. We come in tomorrow and we’re gonna win a ballgame. It’s not more complicated than that.”
Evan White provided the emphasis to Gonzales’ mindset, loudly homering off McCullers near the empty Edgar’s Cantina in left field. The blast quadrupled the Mariners’ lead and gave Seattle starter Marco Gonzales some much-needed cushion.
“It’s definitely different,” White said. “That’s the best way we think we can approach this. That’s something we’ve stressed since spring training, growing and learning each and every day. And that’s what we’re gonna do down the stretch.”
To get there, though, Seattle needed its starter — left-hander Gonzales — to match the righty McCullers.
And Gonzales did. Boy, did he ever.
Gonzales tossed 7 innings of shutout ball on seven hits with six strikeouts and just a single walk. He also danced out of trouble in the second and sixth innings, twice stranding a pair of runners on with the go-ahead run just 180 feet away.
Manager Scott Servais said Gonzales came to the ballpark “a little ornery,” but the southpaw Gonzaga product didn’t agree with the skipper’s assessment.
“No. Nothing special about this game,” Gonzales said, monotone. “I’m just here to win. I come out with that mentality every game.”
But even with a newfound lead after the seventh inning stretch, there was still work to be done against the always dangerous, and quick-strike, Astros offense.
Gonzales returned to his workstation at the center of T-Mobile Park and, though Altuve doubled, it proved inconsequential after the clever lefty fanned Michael Brantley, Jr. to end the frame.
That got the Mariners to bat, where Seager drove in his 700th and 701st RBI on a double to left that Brantley caught and dropped in the corner. Seattle loaded the bases afterwards, but reliever Brandon Bielak got Luis Torrens to ground into a double play.
Joey Gerber got the ball for the ninth, and surrendered a double to Carolos Correa and an RBI single to Josh Redick, but that was it.
Seattle now has six games left to make up three behind Houston. Houston, though, holds the tiebreaker, so it’s really more like four games.
For a team as young as Seattle — even in this weird, truncated season — to be playing meaningful games in September is an achievement, one that the Mariners can build on as the reinforcements from the farm continue to trickle in.
“We got an interesting week ahead of us,” Servais said. “Super valuable experience. I’m glad were playing Houston. I’m glad were playing Oakland. I’m glad were playing meaningful games now. It’s all you could’ve asked for.”
