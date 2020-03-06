Late free throws secure trophy for Toutle Lake

The longest and most athletic of the Cougar wings was Teal Soaring Eagle, who could not only slash and finish but also shoot. The Toutle Lake defense mostly held its own, but Soaring Eagle still scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting with a 5-of-12 mark from deep.

White Swan’s little point guard, Devin Sampson-Craig, had 17 points on a similarly efficient 7-of-14 shooting, and Kupkana Leavitt had 13 points and a team-high eight boards for the Cougars.

“We played more zone today than we probably had all year,” explained Swanson. “We just kind of felt like we needed to do some of that today. They hit some shots but we just hung tough. It was back and forth and back and forth and we made some plays down the stretch.”

It was Hadaller, in particular, who carried Toutle Lake . And it wasn’t just the game-winning free throws.

He had a team-high 16 points and a game-high 12 boards, with nine coming on the offensive end. He was also 6-of-8 from the free throw line, with none bigger than those which came in the closing seconds.