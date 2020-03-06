Late free throws secure trophy for Toutle Lake

Ducks dodge White Swan in OT on ‘Trophy Friday’
Toutle Lake was a minute from elimination.
Trailing 61-60 to White Swan, the Ducks needed a break, or a basket, something, anything to extend its season. And like thirsty water fowl on the pond, they got all they needed.
Specifically, Chase Hadaller grabbed a miss off the front-end of a one-and-one and made both free throws with 1.4 seconds left to send Toutle Lake into the trophy round of the 2B Boys Hardwood Classic in Spokane on Friday.
But it took a bit of a miraculous run to even get there. First, considr that losing in the quarterfinals on Thursday the Ducks had precious little time to find the bearings and extend their season to Saturday’s trophy rounds.
“We told our guys that we came over here to play until Saturday and we came here to bring home hardware,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson told The Daily News. “We told them that Friday is trophy day not Saturday.”
Then, with one pesky mental hurdle cleared the Ducks still had to deal with a formidable foe on the court.
White Swan’s roster featured athletic wings who gave Toutle Lake some issues defensively, especially considering Broc Keeton is nursing an ankle injury and Zach Swanson seemed to tweak his back early in the contest.
The longest and most athletic of the Cougar wings was Teal Soaring Eagle, who could not only slash and finish but also shoot. The Toutle Lake defense mostly held its own, but Soaring Eagle still scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting with a 5-of-12 mark from deep.
White Swan’s little point guard, Devin Sampson-Craig, had 17 points on a similarly efficient 7-of-14 shooting, and Kupkana Leavitt had 13 points and a team-high eight boards for the Cougars.
“We played more zone today than we probably had all year,” explained Swanson. “We just kind of felt like we needed to do some of that today. They hit some shots but we just hung tough. It was back and forth and back and forth and we made some plays down the stretch.”
It was Hadaller, in particular, who carried Toutle Lake . And it wasn’t just the game-winning free throws.
He had a team-high 16 points and a game-high 12 boards, with nine coming on the offensive end. He was also 6-of-8 from the free throw line, with none bigger than those which came in the closing seconds.
“Chase Hadaller had a huge game for us is in the second half besides his two free throws down the stretch,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson told The Daily News. “John Nicholson gave us big minutes off the bench and Broco Keeton just gutted it out. He’s playing on basically one leg.”
On that one leg Keeton managed 14 points and Zach Swanson had 10 points, though half came in the first quarter.
Swanson also highlighted that Jackson Cox hit a couple of timely three-pointers while Ryder Moss came up clutch time-and-time again in make-or-break plays.
Toutle Lake took a 51-46 lead with 2:33 left in the fourth on a pair of Keeton free throws, but White Swan came back with a Sampson-Craig basket and a Leavitt three to tie. Hadaller hit a free throw to take a 52-51 lead, then White Swan tied it back up with a Sampson-Craig free throw with 12.4 to go.
He missed the back end of the one-and-one, though, and Toutle Lake got the ball down the floor quickly. The ensuing layup attempt was blocked and Soaring Eagle’s heave went wide and the contest headed to overtime.
In the extra period Cox hit a corner three to give the Ducks a 55-54 lead, but Soaring Eagle came right back with a three of his own to put the Cougars back on top. Ryder Moss then hit a three in kind before Daylen Lewis split a pair of free throws with 1:37 left to tie.
Leavit did the same 30 seconds later, then Roger Valdez coaxed in a putback in traffic for a 61-58 White Swan lead with a minute to play.
In the final sixty seconds Keeton banked in a runner before pandemonium took hold in the final 30 seconds when the Ducks missed a pair of free throws only to have Hadaller come to the rescue.
With the win Toutle Lake will now play regional opponent Lake Roosevelt for fourth place. The Ducks defeated Lake Roosevelt 53-49 last week but Swanson isn’t putting too much stock into that result.
“They have a kid who was hurt and didn’t play. He’s a good offensive player. He’s tough and they’re playing well so we’ll have to do some things well, that’s for sure,” Swanson said.
Toutle Lake will face Lake Roosevelt at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in Spokane.
Toutle Lake 62, White Swan 61 (OT)
Toutle Lake 16 11 18 7 10 — 62
White Swan 18 8 14 12 9 — 61
TOUTLE LAKE — Chase Hadaller 16, Broc Keeton 14, Zach Swanson 10, Jackson Cox 9, Ryder Moss 9, John Nicholson 4, Taylor Lundquist.
FG: 22 of 62 — .355. FT: 7 of 13 — .538. Reb: 38 (Hadaller 12).
WHITE SWAN — Teal Soaring Eagle 21, Devin Sampson-Craig 17, Kupkana Leavitt 13, Fred Lewis 5, Jermaine Bass 2, Roger Valdez 2, Daylen Lewis 1, Donavon Watlamet, Talon Hull, Alex Villanueva.
FG: 24 of 57 — .421. FT: 5 of 12 — .417. Reb: 44 (Leavitt 8).