Late cull: Turkey Trot turns virtual

In order to finish the race under virtual rules runners must complete one full lap of Lake Sacajawea, regardless of starting point. Plampin noted that if families take a photo after their run and submit it to the Parks and Rec office they will receive a special “Finish Line” photo in return.

There are other changes, too. Like a scavenger hunt.

“We made it into a scavenger hunt, too. You know, send us a picture of a squirrel, or a duck and a goose together. There’s ten different things for people to find,” Plampin said.

The deadlines for registration have also been adjusted. The original deadline to order a commemorative shirt was supposed to be 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Now, participants can sign up for a t-shirt until Nov. 29, and general registration will remain open through Dec. 4.

Plampin said he sent out an email detailing the changes to everyone who had pre-registered last week. Overall, he says the response was positive, or at least understanding.

“We had about ten people out of that 50 or 60 that wanted a refund right then and there. And that’s understandable,” Plampin noted. “But that’s not too bad. We didn’t lose too many people.”