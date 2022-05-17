Last Lap: Former athletes remember HOF track coach Dwight Cranston

The legacy of Hall of Fame Coach Dwight Cranston took one last lap around the track at Longview Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon in honor of the late teacher and coach.

A few hundred of his former athletes young and old showed up to celebrate their coach and take a leisurely walk around the track to think about their time getting coached up by the Hall of Famer.

“There just aren’t enough words,” said his daughter Mary Cranston. “It’s just so unique to see someone that touched generations. Generations and legacy is really what touches me. The longevity of his effect on people.”

Cranston taught and coached at Onalaska, Toledo, Mark Morris and perhaps most notably at R.A. Long. Cranston coached football, basketball, cross country and is a member of the Washington State Track & Field Coaches Hall of Fame, as well as RAL’s Hall of Fame.

Many of those in attendance had their names on the newly dedicated Track and Field records board that now adorns the side of the grandstands at Longview Memorial Stadium.

After the lap and a brief stop to pick up refreshments, those in attendance found their way to the bleachers, where a more traditional memorial followed, featuring multiple speakers with ties to Coach Cranston.

Yul Provancha, one of Cranston’s most successful athletes from R.A. Long, took the mic first. Provancha described the impact that Cranston had on his life, coming to RAL his senior year in need of a guiding hand as he was out on his own for the first time.

“I really (wondered) is there a male figure there that can really help me and Cranny was there, he was always positive,” Provancha said. “He took time out and spent extra time. He was always trying to figure out where I was at, not because he had his thumb on me, but because he cared about me.”

That care is something that every speaker mentioned. Cranston was first interested in the person, not the athlete.

Provancha, who lovingly called Coach Cranston "C2", told stories of his former coach’s influence, recalling a story of when he cut off a portion of the lake during a run and bumped into Cranston. His coach just smiled and said, “You know, the rest of the lake is really beautiful."

It was Cranston's particular way of encouraging him to run the full distance.

Provancha went on to compete at the Division I level at Auburn University in Alabama and even during his days chanting ‘War Eagle’, he remembered some of those lessons he learned from C2.

“He changed the course of my life and I ended up with scholarships because of it,” Provancha said. “He centered me.”

After the ceremony, Provancha shared the story of running the anchor leg of the mile relay at the state tournament his senior year in the late ‘80s. Provancha and his teammates dominated the field, so Provancha slowed up at the end of the race to celebrate as he crossed the finish line. Their time missed the state record by a hundredth of a second, and Cranston never let him forget it.

“He would always remind me,” Provancha said. “I carried that with me, there were no takebacks.”

Provancha leaned across the finish line every time after that race, remembering Coach Cranston as he did.

Cranston’s daughter, Mary, capped the list of speakers during the ceremony. She told of her early days in school when she wanted to be around her father and sports in general. Once she was in high school it became apparent she was more of a social track athlete, often bringing her basketball to dribble during practice.

The dribbling might have been worth it, as Cranston now resides in RAL’s Hall of Fame alongside her father after helping lead the 1981 Lumberjills basketball team to a State championship.

Cranston went on to play at Western Washington University, and when it was finally time for her to become a coach in her own right her dad shared the bench with her as an assistant at Grays Harbor College.

“It felt ridiculous sitting by him as the head coach, because we all knew he was the wise one,” Mary Cranston said with a laugh. “Even my players knew it.

“Coaching with him was like sitting by a legend. Everyone in the gym knew it.”

But Dwight Cranston would always defer to his daughter, butting his head in occasionally to give his two cents, and then sitting back down. Cranston spoke of his coaching style that she tried to take with her; never being too strict, but knowing when to crack down on his players.

“He had a unique way to blend those,” Mary Cranston said. “He had a good firmness, but he loved you. You always knew that, you knew that first.”

She added that contemporary high school coaches would be well served by taking a few things from her late father’s approach to coaching.

“He was extremely genuine,” she said. “There was no pretense about him or putting on. He was the real deal.”

Provancha had similar sentiments of his former coach as he too went on to coach track and field.

“Those are things that I took with me when I went on to do athletics in college, and then also I did some coaching too,” Provancha said. “I would instill that into athletes.”

After the ceremony those in attendance took their time to catch up, and athletes whose records still stood from when they were coached by Cranston signed next to their names on a replica records board.

Throughout the ceremony, Mary Cranston’s words about her father rang true. Generations of those he impacted were there, and his consistent, positive and caring coaching style was the experience that all of his athletes had, and it's what they still remember.

