Last Dancing Shoes: A Kelso kid grows up to realize his dream

But Little laments that no real attention is paid to any of it. He says one of the first things they do in the pitch meetings is show an image of what the new cleat or sneaker will look like on TV. Science be damned.

Little soon grew frustrated that his bosses seemed to only be concerned about price points and how apparel would look. So he began to brainstorm a new path forward.

The situation only grew more dire when Little underwent a knee surgery that kept him bedridden for weeks. During that time his desk at The Kitchen was raided and he was forced to awkwardly retrieve his belongings upon his return. Understandably, he felt ignored and underappreciated. So he left his dream job behind.

Little now lives in Longview, making shoes in his basement. He’s found it difficult to break into the industry as an independent designer and notes that the industry is rife with suspicions regarding proprietary secrets.

Still, McClanahan still wants to start a company with Little making custom-built shoes.

What started as an obsession with aesthetics for an eight year old boy morphed into an inspired quest as an adult to help people feel, and perform, better. As the years go by, Little is no longer merely interested in how things look. He is now captivated by how things work.