Lake calls postponed football season 'the right decision’

Speaking to the media for the first time since May, UW head football coach Jimmy Lake made his feelings about the Pac-12’s decision to postpone all sports for the rest of the calendar year crystal clear.
“This was the right decision,” Lake said on a Zoom call alongside Rob Scheidegger, Washington’s Associate Athletics Director for Health and Wellness. “The number one thing is the health and safety of our players and our staff, and right now there are way too many (more) questions than answers. I don’t want our team to be guinea pigs, I don’t want our staff to be guinea pigs.”
At this point in a normal year, Lake would be preparing to pick a starting quarterback and building a gameplan for his week one matchup. This is 2020, though, meaning he and Scheidegger instead spent 45 minutes answering questions about COVID-19, canceled seasons, and possible timelines for a return.
Inconsistencies and Unknowns
As Scheidegger said on the call, the decision to play or postpone is largely dependent upon the circumstances of individual states of the Huskies possible opponents. Even after a change to a conference-only schedule Washington was set to play 10 games in four separate states, while hosting teams from two others.
According to the latest numbers provided by the New York Times, King County has counted 47 new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people in the past week. But for Los Angeles County (home to UCLA and USC) and Pima County (which includes Arizona), that number rises up above 160. Additionally, testing numbers and return times for results vary wildly from city to city, and state to state.
“We want to make sure that we’re not bringing disease into our footprints. We want to make sure we’re not exposing our athletes to undue risks for contracting this virus,” Scheidegger said. “There’s too many inconsistencies across our conference to feel comfortable with that.”
What about the other conferences?
Currently, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 are the only two Power Five conferences to postpone their seasons. They’re joined in that decision thus far by the MAC and the Mountain West Conference, as well as Old Dominion, UMass, New Mexico State, and Connecticut.
For now, the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 are still on still on track to play. But Lake doesn’t think that plan will last, especially considering how the dominos fell when the Power 5 conferences switched to conference-only schedules.
“In my opinion, it’s going to be the exact same chain of events. The Big Ten and Pac-12 almost immediately, at the same time, announced that we were going to postpone the season, and I believe all three other conferences are going to follow suit,” he said.
What’s his favorite plan?
If Lake has proved one thing since taking over for Chris Petersen, it’s his propensity toward optimism. Despite his first season being postponed, he’s not yet ready to entertain the prospect of waiting until next fall to coach his first game.
His suggestion to return to play was an eight-game season in the spring, followed by a delayed fall season in 2021 that would run through the new year. Then by the fall of 2022, the schedule could feasibly be back to normal with games starting in September.
In that scenario, Lake said that if Washington could get (and keep) the virus under control he envisions starting practice and scrimmages again around November 2021. he even floating the possibility of having fans in the stands for what he called “spring football in the fall.”
Two Huskies leave team
On a team-related note, Lake announced two players who are no longer on the UW roster.
Defensive lineman Sama Paama, who played in one game as a true freshman last season, has retired for personal reasons. Long snapper Luke Lane, who wrapped up his degree in medicine this past school year, has moved on to go to pursue a medical career.
Lane’s departure, combined with AJ Carty’s graduation, leaves Jaden Green, an incoming freshman out of Gilbert, Ariz., as the only long snapper on the UW roster.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!