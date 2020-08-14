Lake calls postponed football season 'the right decision’

“We want to make sure that we’re not bringing disease into our footprints. We want to make sure we’re not exposing our athletes to undue risks for contracting this virus,” Scheidegger said. “There’s too many inconsistencies across our conference to feel comfortable with that.”

What about the other conferences?

Currently, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 are the only two Power Five conferences to postpone their seasons. They’re joined in that decision thus far by the MAC and the Mountain West Conference, as well as Old Dominion, UMass, New Mexico State, and Connecticut.

For now, the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 are still on still on track to play. But Lake doesn’t think that plan will last, especially considering how the dominos fell when the Power 5 conferences switched to conference-only schedules.

“In my opinion, it’s going to be the exact same chain of events. The Big Ten and Pac-12 almost immediately, at the same time, announced that we were going to postpone the season, and I believe all three other conferences are going to follow suit,” he said.

What’s his favorite plan?