Kyle McCrady working Ms Taxi Squad workouts in Tacoma

Kyle McCrady was one of the many minor league baseball people who had their jobs essentially eliminated this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now, McCrady is in an especially small club. He’s working the Seattle Mariners Taxi Squad games at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, both helping the Mariners youngsters by simply being there, while also getting some work and the potential for a Big League call-up.

“It was just a process over time,” McCrady said. “It must’ve been some time during their modified spring training they were having. I got a call saying, ‘Are you ready and willing to work?’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’ They were like, ‘Okay. Just be by your phone, because anything can really happen, just because of the situation that’s going on.’”

The situation in Tacoma is an interesting one.

With no minor league games, players had to find ways to stay active. The Major League season is scheduled to run through the end of the September, so it would make sense that the Taxi Squad would work out until then, as well.

Some joined the Constellation Energy League, which was quickly thrown together by the independent league team Sugarland Skeeters to provide some baseball. It welcomed fans back to the stands, during a pandemic.