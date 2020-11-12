'Knock on wood': UW set (again) to open season Saturday

Possibly the most uncertain game of football in University of Washington history is set to be played Saturday night.
Maybe.
In any other season, Friday would be the calm before the storm for the Huskies, capping off another week of practice and getting in final notes about Oregon State before the Beavers come to Seattle. But this season isn’t normal by any stretch of the imagination; the late cancelation of last week’s planned season-opener at Cal reinforced that notion.
“It was real 2020-like, if you know what I mean,” defensive back Elijah Molden said on a video conference call with members of the media Tuesday.
Instead, this Friday will be spent with half an eye on the last batches of COVID-19 test results, wondering if bad news will come down yet again at the last possible moment. As of Thursday afternoon, Oregon State had already reported one positive case with three additional players being held out for contact tracing.
Those cases weren’t enough to immediately cancel the game, but they served as a reminder of what could happen.
“Last week was very disappointing,” cornerback Keith Taylor said. “Now I’m just really itching for this first game. Hopefully there are no problems this week. Knock on wood.”
So knock on wood, and then take everything that follows here with a grain of salt. When the Huskies take to their home field for their 8 p.m. matchup against the Beavers, they’ll answer many of the questions that have been building up over the past 11 months.
How will the team be different with Jimmy Lake in charge? How about with John Donovan running the offense? Who’s the starting quarterback going to be, and beyond that, how many quarterbacks are going to play? How many freshmen are going to see significant minutes?
In their final sessions with the media before the weekend, neither Molden nor Taylor, nor Jaxson Kirkland and Cade Otton — the two offensive players to take questions — gave any concrete personnel answers. But they did provide plenty of optimism, particularly when asked to assess their peers on the other side of the ball.
Otton ranked the Washington defense as one of the best units in the nation. He noted that as good of a challenge as it’s been for the offense in practice, “I’m excited to see them go against another team.”
On the other side, Molden advertised the athleticism and physicality of the offense, which has 13 underclassmen listed on its two-deep depth chart—and that doesn’t include three of the four possible quarterbacks.
“We have a lot of weapons,” Molden said. “It’s going to be fun to watch.”
Those weapons will be unveiled for the first time against an Oregon State defense that has about as much information to go off of as anybody else who follows UW football. That is to say, not much.
If there’s one small benefit to UW’s delayed start, it’s that there is still no film on the Huskies for the Beavers to study, while the Huskies have 60 minutes of OSU film to work with.
“It’s a definite advantage for the team that has not shown what they’re going to do on offense,” Lake said. “On defense, you’re going into it blind.”
As of Thursday morning, Lake said he was “100% confident” that Saturday’s season opener would take place, that UW’s marathon offseason would finally come to an end, that questions will finally be answered as the long delayed season will at long last be underway. Then again, as he said, he and the Huskies have no other choice.
“That’s just how we have to go about our business,” Lake said. “We can’t have one foot in, going ‘Ok, it might be played and it may not,’ because then when it’s played, we definitely won’t be ready.”
Beaver Scouting
In their season opener last week Oregon State saw a close game get away in the third quarter, and couldn’t quite dig itself out of the hole after spotting Washington State a 28-7 lead.
The Beavers found their offense in time to claw it back to within a three-point deficit at 31-28 with 2:39 remaining in the game. However, OSU couldn’t convert an onside kick and then gave up a 44-yard touchdown run on the first play of the ensuing WSU drive.
A porous run defense was an issue for OSU. The Beavers allowed 229 rushing yards to a WSU team that was missing star tailback Max Borghi, including five runs of over 15 yards.
While the UW offense never really got going when the Huskies went to Corvallis last season, the Huskies were able to grind out a 19-7 win on the ground by outrushing the Beavers 245 yards to 31.
On offense, Beaver quarterback Tristan Gebbia started slow but got better as the night went on, completing 20 of his final 24 passes and finishing with 329 yards against the Cougars. Still, the Oregon State offense will come into Seattle built around tailback Jermar Jefferson. The junior racked up 120 yards and three touchdowns — all three in the second half — on 21 carries.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!