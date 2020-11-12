'Knock on wood': UW set (again) to open season Saturday

Possibly the most uncertain game of football in University of Washington history is set to be played Saturday night.

Maybe.

In any other season, Friday would be the calm before the storm for the Huskies, capping off another week of practice and getting in final notes about Oregon State before the Beavers come to Seattle. But this season isn’t normal by any stretch of the imagination; the late cancelation of last week’s planned season-opener at Cal reinforced that notion.

“It was real 2020-like, if you know what I mean,” defensive back Elijah Molden said on a video conference call with members of the media Tuesday.

Instead, this Friday will be spent with half an eye on the last batches of COVID-19 test results, wondering if bad news will come down yet again at the last possible moment. As of Thursday afternoon, Oregon State had already reported one positive case with three additional players being held out for contact tracing.

Those cases weren’t enough to immediately cancel the game, but they served as a reminder of what could happen.

“Last week was very disappointing,” cornerback Keith Taylor said. “Now I’m just really itching for this first game. Hopefully there are no problems this week. Knock on wood.”