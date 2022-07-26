Kirshenbaum: Signing off with a boatload of memories

Man, 19 months goes by fast, huh?

The news is out and about by now, but my time at The Daily News is wrapping up. It’s in times like these one gets to reflecting, and I’ve been doing a whole lot of that in the past couple weeks.

Nearly three years ago as a student at UW, I wrapped up a three-year span covering the Huskies on the football field. After my 20th and final home game, I stood in the press box, looked down at the field, and tried to recall a single play or moment from each and every game I’d seen played on that turf.

The past few days, I’ve had a similar urge. Not for every game I’ve covered — there are a few too many of those, even in just two years — but for the 17 programs that made this job what it was.

I’m usually against columns that are pure lists, but I’m always down to try something once. So as a way to end this chapter, here’s what this newcomer straight out of college, from California by way of Seattle, will always remember about my time in the TDN area, in about one paragraph per program:

There was a reason I jumped at just about every chance to cover Kelso volleyball I could. The combination of the team’s talent, the staff’s system, and the environment the fans created in that arena formed an experience above most others in the area.

For the first time in decades, there were two Squirrel Bridge Showdowns in football in a year, and both went roughly the same way, with a blue wave of Mark Morris Monarchs running down the field at will.

- Then again, I never covered R.A. Long losing to Mark Morris in boys basketball; how many past TDN reporters can say that? And the environment at the Lumberdome when the Jacks hosted the Monarchs this past January, in front of two full student sections for the first time in two years, was absolutely incredible.

- To say Woodland football went through trials last year would be an understatement. But to see the Beavers even get two wins running a backfield duo of a wide receiver and a JV quarterback, that was impressive.

- There was something about watching Castle Rock win its first-round match in the district volleyball tournament, then literally sit around and wait to see which team would walk through the door next that will always stand out in my mind. (Yeah, they won the second match in dominant fashion, too.)

- Best single-game performance I saw? Yeah, that would be Erika Glenn’s 58-point effort for Ilwaco in the 2021 2B district girls basketball tournament.

- That one evening where I covered Kalama’s girls soccer team win the state title in Sumner (in PKs, because of course), wrote that story up for print, then drove two hours south, parked semi-legally, and caught the end of the football team’s quarterfinal win over Toledo: completely hectic, totally worth it.

- Speaking of Toledo, I went to one of their final football fall camp sessions last season and saw a group of maybe 15 Riverhawks practicing. Thought numbers like that would be hard to overcome; more the fool was I to doubt that staff’s ability to get the absolute most out of any group.

- Toutle Lake, the Southwest Washington baseball factory. Didn’t expect to find a lineup stacked with college and pro talent at a 2B school way off I-5, but it was surprises like that that made the job so fun.

- Seeing what the Wahkiakum girls basketball team did in the spring of 2021 definitely made me wish for a state tournament. Seeing what the Mules — seven of them in total for much of the season — did the next year, without their two generational talents was probably just as incredible.

- Eight-man football might take some time to get used to, but the effort and emotion Winlock put out on the field to get back to State this past fall was 100% the same as I saw anywhere in the 11-man game.

- Just watching Naselle’s run to fifth place at the 1B state volleyball tournament, filled with five-set matches, was exhausting, and as the Comets ended it with a win, I witnessed some of the most pure-emotion play I’ve seen.

- Three Rivers Christian had a frickin’ electric kettle not more than a foot from the baseline on its basketball court. Top-three funniest things I saw on the job.

- When I went to Clatskanie to watch the Tigers name their baseball field after Lester Wallace, I got to experience a celebration of northern Oregon baseball that led to arguably my favorite feature from my time at TDN.

- When I was on the way back from my health troubles this spring, my first games back were softball and baseball at Rainier. They were regular league games, and I wasn’t even strong enough to stay more than an inning at each, but I’ll remember those fields for just how good it felt to be back out on the job.

- My first dose of basketball in the area came at an LCC doubleheader in April 2021. That set the tone for what the sport means to this area for me, loud and clear.

- And lastly, the Black Bears gave me two summers filled with nights at the ballpark, getting to watch a team grow and change over the summer. As an aspiring beat writer, that nightly grind was everything I could want.

For all these experiences, and many, many more, I’ll always remember my time at TDN, and I hope my writing had at least a tiny effect in kind on one or two of you..

Signing off from here for now,

Josh Kirshenbaum