Kelso grad competes at Olympic Trials, places 12th

Kelso high school graduate Kiana Davis recently competed for a shot at qualifying for the Olympics at the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials that took place between June 18 and June 27 at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Davis finished in 12th place at the trials with a jump of 42 feet, 5 inches, after qualifying for the final round with a jump of 43 feet, 1 inch.

The top three finishers earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic roster for the Tokyo games later this summer.

Davis graduated from Kelso in 2013 and went on to compete at Vanguard College in Costa Mesa, Cali. for a season before she continued her career at Washington State University.

Davis competed in multiple events throughout her career and focused solely on jumping events at WSU, but qualified for the trials in the triple jump. Davis is competing in her first season as a professional in outdoor events and qualified for the trials just a week before they started.

“This was my first year back competing professionally…right after college, I did one indoor season and then I had a traumatic brain injury,” Davis said.

Davis took two years to recover from the injury and had to wait out the COVID-19 Pandemic before being able to compete again.