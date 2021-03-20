Kelso can’t complete crazy comeback against Camas

KELSO — Things were starting to look and sound normal at Hilander Stadium on Friday night. There was pomp and circumstance and muscle cars, too. There were players and coaches, and plenty of fans, too. There were even two sets of cheerleaders and a pep band in the grandstands.

At halftime, when Kelso trailed Camas 33-17, it seemed like those would be the positive takeaways from the homecoming game against one of the toughest 4A football programs in the state. But then, as Kelso is wont to do, the Hilanders started playing some smash mouth football, and they nearly completed a comeback that would have been talked about at barber shops, cafes and last chance taverns for years to come.

The fact that Kelso ran out of time in a 40-32 loss to the Papermakers is almost beside the point. That’s because the Hilanders remembered what they were there to do, and in the process of following through, they earned the respect of their peers, their parents, and even their head coach who was at home on quarantine time.

“I had the livestream up and the radio going at the same time,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said. “I wasn’t on the couch. I was pacing the whole time.”