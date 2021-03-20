Kelso can’t complete crazy comeback against Camas

KELSO — Things were starting to look and sound normal at Hilander Stadium on Friday night. There was pomp and circumstance and muscle cars, too. There were players and coaches, and plenty of fans, too. There were even two sets of cheerleaders and a pep band in the grandstands.
At halftime, when Kelso trailed Camas 33-17, it seemed like those would be the positive takeaways from the homecoming game against one of the toughest 4A football programs in the state. But then, as Kelso is wont to do, the Hilanders started playing some smash mouth football, and they nearly completed a comeback that would have been talked about at barber shops, cafes and last chance taverns for years to come.
The fact that Kelso ran out of time in a 40-32 loss to the Papermakers is almost beside the point. That’s because the Hilanders remembered what they were there to do, and in the process of following through, they earned the respect of their peers, their parents, and even their head coach who was at home on quarantine time.
“I had the livestream up and the radio going at the same time,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said. “I wasn’t on the couch. I was pacing the whole time.”
Forced to sit out a second week of coaching from the sideline due to a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine, Amrine couldn’t do much but fret and cheer from his living room, but he liked much of what he saw and heard.
“Give Coach Kinch and the staff tons of kudos. Coach Kreider and the defensive staff, (Camas) came out like balls of fire and then we hunkered on down,” Amrine said. “It was 33-14 but you know what? There was enough good stuff going on that you could tell our kids were going to bow their neck and compete."
For much of the night the Papermakers showed why they are considered one of the toughest programs in the state. On the night, they picked up 525 total yards, including 375 yards on the ground, and they looked like they had the Hilanders whooped after busting off another score to start the third quarter and go up 40-14.
But the fumble bug cost the Papermakers all night long as they coughed the ball up seven times and lost three of those to the Hilanders’ defense.
And all the while Kelso just kept finding heads to crack and bodies with which to collide. When Mason Smith kicked a 27-yard field goal with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter it seemed like a chance to make the final score look a little more respectable in the newspaper. In reality, it was the start of a rally that nearly sent Camas home on a long and unpleasant bus ride.
After picking up another Camas fumble near midfield the Hilanders marched the ball down to the red zone before Judah Calixte ran in a six-yard score with just under ten minutes left in the contest. Calixte finished with 47 yards rushing and the score.
The next eight minutes passed by in a standoff, with the Hilanders down by two scores, until Michael Hause picked up yet another fumble and rumbled 14-yards to the end zone.
Those types of plays helped the Hilanders overcome a mostly stagnant offense that gained just 247 total yards that included just 67 on the ground.
After Camas went up 21-0 to start the game Connor Noah got Kelso on the scoreboard early in the second quarter with a one yard rushing touchdown. Two Camas scores later it was Hunter Letteer running it in from two yards out. Letteer also completed nine passes for 180 yards.
“Very proud of Hunter Letteer. He was playing on a bad ankle and turned in a great performance,” Amrine said.
But the Hilanders’ luck ran out on their final drive. After forcing a punt with just over a minute left, Kelso needed to cover about 80 yards if they were going to tie the game up and send it to overtime. Forced to go to the air, the Kelso offense was a sitting duck for Camas and the Papermakers promptly picked off a pass before running out the clock in victory formation.
That disappointing finish didn’t do much to dampen Amrine’s spirits back at home.
“This was by far the closest score for a 3A against one of the big three,” Amrine said. “If Jake Blair doesn’t catch that snap we’re probably still playing. That’s a D-1 athlete right there. That’s what we were going up against.”
By the “Big Three,” Amrine means Union, Skyview and Camas, the 4A powerhouses from the Greater St. Helens League. And, "that snap" was a shotgun variety that nearly sailed over the Camas quarterback’s head in the third quarter just as the momentum was beginning to shirt. If the ball had gotten by Blair it likely would have meant another fumble recovery for a touchdown for Kelso. Instead, Blair leapt high above the blue turf and hauled in the errant hike with one hand before to avert disaster.
That’s the way it goes sometimes when you're playing a well-oiled machine designed to chew up opponents and spit them out. Even more so when they have freak athletes with sticky fingers. But again, Amrine was only seeing the bright side of things after watching the halftime fireworks show from the comfort of his own home.
“I was pretty happy with our young guys,” Amrine said. “Just letting kids be kids again. I mean, a Kelso football Friday is about the cheerleaders, the band, the fans. And it has been for a long time and it will be long after I’m gone.”
Coach Amrine plans on returning to practice Monday in order to prepare his team for a game against Prairie on Saturday at 1 p.m. That game will most likely be played at District Stadium in Battle Ground.