Kelso Baseball: COVID-curveball catches Hilanders looking

Seth Sutherby was the other half of that outfield platoon with Davis but was known more for getting on base than trotting around them. To wit – last season Sutherby had as many walks as hits, and added five bean balls to his tally.

“He’s an on-base machine. He always seems to find a way on base whether it’s getting hit by a pitch, working the count deep and drawing a walk, or just putting the ball in play,” noted D’Aboy.

Some guys are just born to go last, and that seems to be the case for Hunter Rios. A third base men/pitcher hybrid, Rios seemed to really come alive when it was time to kill off the other team’s hopes.

“He was a part of that infield that I say was a loaded infield,” D’Aboy said. “He’s just got that closer mentality. He’s super competitive.”

The centerpiece of the Hilanders “loaded” infield this spring was going to be Nick Miller. A junior, Miller was an All-League player last season and is signed to play at LCC. Last season he hit near .500 and flashed promise on the mound as well. Nathan Lonner, another junior, would have slotted in either at first base or third base, depending on who was pitching, after holding down the first sack last season.