Kelso Baseball: COVID-curveball catches Hilanders looking

Coach: Tom D’Aboy (6th year)
2019 Record: 12-10 (3rd in 3A GSHL)
Total Athletes: 46
Seniors: 9
The Hilanders will admit it. Last year, with a third place finish in the 3A Greater St. Helens League and a season ending loss in the District tournament they didn’t meet their own expectations.
That sort of disappointment is understandable, especially when a team is coming off a season where they finished second in State, as Kelso did in 2018. This year, though, Kelso was prepared to send a squad of seniors onto the field for one last hurrah and they liked their chances at having the last laugh.
“This group of seniors was just a great group as far as attitude,” noted Kelso skipper, Tom D’Aboy.
With nine seniors in the group, though, there were going to be a lot of veteran voices trying to be heard. The Hilanders head coach insisted that wasn’t going to be a problem.
“The team, they’re all buddies too. They hang out off the field and they like each other. They’re all friends and it’s not always like that,” D’Aboy explained. “That makes it a lot easier to be successful. And then when you don’t win games, because that’s going to happen, it makes it a lot easier to deal with that adversity.”
Alex Ransom would have been a four-year starter for the Hilanders and will try to find playing time next year at Lower Columbia College. He hit .329 as a junior with 16 RBIs, 18 runs, and ten walks.
“He’s the best defensive second baseman that I’ve coached at the high school level,” D’Aboy added on Ransom.
Rees Hall was going to be returning to his starting left field spot this season after transitioning from a utility role last year. Last year he hit .357 with 11 RBIs, 13 runs, a dozen walks and a second-team All-League nod. As a sophomore he was called up to the varsity team for that magic run to the State title game and his coach believes experiencing that competitive atmosphere will continue to benefit Hall as he heads to Cabrillo College in California next season.
Justyc Ziegler, a southpaw on the bump, was set to be the Hilanders ace hurler this season. Last year he limited hitters to just one earned run in 14 innings. This year he was going to be relied upon to shoulder the brunt of the workload.
“He’s kind of got a bulldog attitude where he’s super competitive,” D’Aboy said. “And he’s a typical lefty where he keeps to himself and does his own thing but when he goes out on the mound he performs.”
Kyle Spain was going to take over Swiss-Army knife duty as the team’s designated utility man with chops at first base, third base, catcher, and pitcher. D’Aboy noted that Spain improved more than any other player during his four years and looked poised to breakout this year after a strong summer where he batted .291 with a 2-1 record on the mound.
“He’s a guy who does all the little things right,” D’Aboy said.
Walker Keele, a catcher by trade, is another seniors who put in extra time. Last summer he cobbled together a .621 on base plus slugging percentage while doing all the dirty work while donning the tools of ignorance.
“Typical guy that a coach loves to have on the team. Whatever his job is. Whether it’s being the starting catcher that day, or the backup catcher that day, he’s going to take that job and do it 100 percent. Whether it’s getting a guy loose or calling pitches, he’s going to do it to the best of his ability.”
Liam Blisard, a corner outfielder and catcher, showed off a knack for getting hot at the right time last summer. After hitting .407 in a primary JV role last spring, Blisard went off for three doubles and six RBIs in the semifinal and championship games of a wood bat tournament in Portland. In limited varsity time last year he also managed nine hits, eight walks, and five hit-by-pitches.
After battling the injury bug his first two seasons, Tanner Davis finally got healthy last year went berserk right off the bat. Hitting around .700 over his first few games got Davis called up to the varsity show where he landed a platoon job out in left field. Davis stayed hot in the summer with five wood bat dingers and will play ball at Blue Mountain Community College next year.
Seth Sutherby was the other half of that outfield platoon with Davis but was known more for getting on base than trotting around them. To wit – last season Sutherby had as many walks as hits, and added five bean balls to his tally.
“He’s an on-base machine. He always seems to find a way on base whether it’s getting hit by a pitch, working the count deep and drawing a walk, or just putting the ball in play,” noted D’Aboy.
Some guys are just born to go last, and that seems to be the case for Hunter Rios. A third base men/pitcher hybrid, Rios seemed to really come alive when it was time to kill off the other team’s hopes.
“He was a part of that infield that I say was a loaded infield,” D’Aboy said. “He’s just got that closer mentality. He’s super competitive.”
The centerpiece of the Hilanders “loaded” infield this spring was going to be Nick Miller. A junior, Miller was an All-League player last season and is signed to play at LCC. Last season he hit near .500 and flashed promise on the mound as well. Nathan Lonner, another junior, would have slotted in either at first base or third base, depending on who was pitching, after holding down the first sack last season.
Junior speedster Masyn Allison was going to be charged with running the outfield. After shifting from third base to left field last season, Allison proved a natural in the grass. Following just a single practice run in left field the lefty swinger moved over to centerfield and never looked back.
“I asked him how he liked it and he said he liked it better because there’s more room to run,” D’Aboy said.
With all those positions filled, and more talent in the dugout, Kelso felt good about their chances to get back on top this season. This was the year all those seniors would add their signature to the “Hilander Way,” and hopefully, they’d dump Mt. View for a league title in the process.
“Going into this year with the group we had I was very optimistic. We only had ten practices obviously but I think they were the best first ten practices of any team I’ve had in my six years,” D’Aboy said enthusiastically. “The kids were really competitive about it and really knew it. We had that mentality from day one and it’s just unfortunate we didn’t get to see it through because I think it could have been a really special year.”
