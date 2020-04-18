You are the owner of this article.
JAL Wiffleball goes big before going home
Imagine a place where professional and amateur sports intersect, where the lines between them are blurred and the meanings of the words “professional” and “amateur” lose their implications in a meaningful way.

What would that look like? How would it function? Could it possibly work?

These are all valid questions. And, they are all questions answered by the JAL.

The JAL is a local wiffleball league founded and run by Cale Johnson, a Castle Rock product, that features washed-up athletes and current ballplayers alike. They compete for The Cup and the right to have their names inscribed upon it. The winners take home a commemorative plate in lieu of a diamond encrusted ring. All players are paid but a pittance, a bit of gas or cold beverage money, all in the name of reliving their glory years. Perhaps more accurately, they are creating new memories and scratching the itch of competition that is neglected when the lights of a prep or college career are turned off for good.

Imagine something so ridiculous it makes sense. Where the “unimportant” things are taken so seriously and the “important” things are disregarded. Close your eyes, get yourself a hotdog, and you’ll imagine the JAL.

“We’ve established something that’s just more than when you’re just on the field,” Johnson said. “There’s a whole thing to it, following on when you’re not actually out there.”

—-

The league name itself is as paradoxical as the concept.

Founded in 2015 as a family-centric wiffleball tournament, it originally stood for the Johnson Association of Lawnball. Mothers and grandmothers took part in the grand scheme concocted by Johnson and his brothers, Ty and Brock.

It was originally supposed to be just a one-day thing. Uncles and dads and significant others and some friends played. It was a way to pass the time. Nobody thought it would grow into anything more.

Then Johnson went back to school and talked about it with his college friends. The idea took root. He wanted to include them, and a league began to materialize.

Grandmothers and mothers became “owners.” People who made calls to recruit players became “general managers.” One-day tournaments slowly evolved into five-month-long seasons. A couple teams turned into four. Then six, and so on, until reaching a dozen teams and two conferences.

“We decided to do an actual league because we had a lot of fun with it,” Johnson said.

The latest iteration of the JAL was set to run this spring, with teams based out of Longview, Castle Rock, Olympia, Vancouver, even Kansas, at least in name. Off the field the drama stays stoked with active social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram that are regularly updated with stats and photos, as well as a podcast.

By now, five years after that first silly backyard tournament, the JAL is no longer a meaningful acronym. It’s like pro wrestling’s WWE, which has an acronym with no meaning but is attached to an idea, a product, a brand. It has a Hall of Fame. It has a culture all its own. It has a collective bargaining agreement and rules. Players are compensated. Trash is talked. Prospective players are vetted and either accepted or turned away, based on their skill and if they make teams better.

Even the ghosts wouldn’t let Ty Cobb play in Field of Dreams.

It’s no longer a simple family backyard wiffleball tournament. It’s a whole thing. It’s the big time.

—-

Each of the 12 teams has an owner. They aren’t businesses, though. They don’t sell merchandise or have stadiums or charge admission. But sports teams have owners, and a collection of teams with owners form a league. It’s a common understanding, a common construction.

Anthony Nusbaum joined the league on a two-year rookie contract thinking he would be great. He pitched in college, after all, how hard could this be?

Really hard, actually.

The nature of wiffleball is dominated by the ball itself. It’s irregular. On one hemisphere it’s solid plastic, but on the other it’s perforated with elongated slits, allowing air to pass through as it spins, resulting in unrecognizable pitches.

Add in velocity — it’s not unheard of for pitches to come at 80-plus mph from just 40 feet with unbelievable movement — and the game becomes quite difficult, indeed.

Not everyone can hang. It’s not a whimsical backyard affair anymore.

“There’s guys throwing a wiffleball 70-80 miles an hour from 42 feet,” Longview Express general manager and notorious slugger, Josh Burkhardt, said.

But Nusbaum wanted to hang around. He figured his days as a player were numbered, so he approached Johnson (aka The Commissioner), to start a new franchise. Fortunately for the former fighting Duck from Toutle, another prospective franchise was in the works, so the JAL expanded from 10 teams to 12.

“It’s different than anything I’ve experienced before,” Nusbaum said. “Especially right before the trade deadline, everybody’s buzzing and trying to make things happen.”

—-

What is culture? What does the world mean in a wiffleball context? How does one define it?

An easy answer is by looking at the root word – Cult. That isn’t so hard to understand. The more complex answer is a collective agreement. Ideas which gather formerly disparate people under an umbrella in spite of their differences because it’s the similarities that matter most.

To be sure, the JAL has developed a culture all its own.

It has borrowed from the greater sports world. It’s borrowed a lot, actually, but that’s okay. Most everything is built off blueprints from something previous and then fully or partially adopted, before evolving into something new. History and art are full of colorful examples.

The JAL is no different.

Take this example. The Final Four of the NCAA basketball tournament and the Super Bowl neither have a set site. Both events move around the country and are generally themed around whichever place gets it. The New Orleans Super Bowl plays up the Big Easy bricks of Bourbon Street. The Final Four in St. Louis incorporates the Gateway Arch into its logo whenever it’s there.

So, too, does the JAL, but different.

The sites don’t change — it plays most all of its games at the North County youth fields in Castle Rock by the high school and the boat launch — but the playoff theme changes.

JAL 17 was the first themed season with a floral Lu’au thread running through it  Then JAL 18, which ended around Christmastime and was played in a northwest blizzard, was North Pole themed, as if Santa Claus and his elves would be in the stands. They even switched out the normal strike zone board (if a pitch hits the board it’s a strike) for something that looked like a wrapped gift. JAL 19 was Wild West-themed, because it ended at the end of the summer and the grass was dead, so it elicited colors of spaghetti westerns.

JAL 20 was supposed to be Treasure Island-themed, so pirates of course. But with all baseball from MLB to Little League experiencing a delay due to COVID-19, the folks at JAL aren’t sure when they’ll be able to return to action or what the world will look like by then.

“That’s up in the air,” Johnson said.

JAL Hall of Fame

Class of 2018

Trevor Goforth (player)

Class of 2018

Kevin Johnson (manager)

Class of 2017

Kyle Godinho (player)

Brock Johnson (player)

Ty Johnson (player)

Cale Johnson (player)

Jordan Halverson (player)

Brock Johnson (manager)

Garrett Blain (manager)

Anthony Nusbaum

Anthony Nusbaum

Owner/Player - West Coast Waves

High School: Toutle Lake, ‘13

Franchise Recordr: 23-29 (four playoff appearances)

Lifetime batting average: .247

A left-handed pitcher by nature Nusbaum picked up wiffleball after playing college baseball at SWOCC. According to the sizable southpaw, who started his own expansion team, he is “Unofficially the best looking owner in the league.”

Still, Nusbaum tries to stay behind the scenes these days in an effort to create the most potent roster possible.

“I play sparingly because I’m the first to admit that I’m not very good,” Nusbaum admitted.

Back in his prep summer baseball days he once called in sick to work from the bullpen. 

“After college ball I still wanted to compete in some way and I thought this sounded cool,” Nusbaum explained “It’s a lot of fun. The way I describe it is it’s like a real life MLB The Show because I get to manage my roster and compete.”

Josh Burckhardt

Josh Burckhardt

Player/GM - Express

High School: R.A. Long, ‘95

Awards: All-Star (4x), Batting Crown (2x)

The oldest player in the JAL also totes the biggest stick. Burckhardt led the league with 7 homeruns in 8 games last season.

A four-time all-star in five seasons the slugger doesn’t like to wait long between at bats so he prefers a 3-man lineup.

“There’s some kids who throw some wicked stuff pretty hard,” he said. “But the more at bats you can get the better off I’m going to be.”

That tactic is working. In a league where the Mendoza line hovers around .100, Burkhardt hit a whopping .410 last season.

Burkhardt used to play in the defunct Columbia-Cowlitz Wiffleball Association. He’s also notched a perfect “300” game at Triangle Bowl and works for a software company.

Trevor Goforth

Trevor Goforth

Pitcher - Underdogs

High School: Hudson’ Bay, ‘11

Awards: MVP (JAL 19), All-Star (3x), ROY (JAL 17), JAL Cup MVP (2x)

The reigning MVP from the defending champion Underdogs, Goforth announced his presence in the JAL with authority.

Rookie of the year in JAL 17, Goforth has gone on to win a pair of league MVP awards and a pair of JAL Cup MVPs during championship seasons. In four seasons, he is a three-time All-Star.

A two sport athlete at Hudson’s Bay, Goforth now lives in Longview and works as a machinist. In his prime he was a pitcher for the state champion Hazel Dell Metro Babe Ruth squad.

“For me it’s kind of more along the lines of baseball. Slow pitch softball doesn’t really give me a baseball feel,” Goforth explained. “I enjoyed pitching when I played baseball and in wiffelball I can enjoy that feeling of going up against hitters. It’s kind of mano a mano.”

Goforth says it’s helpful to understand how the ball travels to have success as a pitcher. Otherwise, you can always just throw hard.

“That helps me a lot,” Goforth noted.

Troy Flanagan

Troy Flanagan

Player - Rapids

High School: Woodland, ‘15

Awards: All-Star (2x), Fielding Crown (‘16), JAL Champion (‘16)

When it’s all said and done Flanagan will likely have his number retired by the Rapids. The only team he’s played for in six seasons, the Rapids won a JAL title in 2016, the same year Flanagan captured the league fielding crown.

“I can hit alright but defense is where I really make my money,” Flanagan noted. “Just by going all out and diving for balls that other guys wouldn’t lay out for.”

He’s no slouch at the plate either. In his best offensive season he was a .300 hitter with four home runs.

A football and basketball coach in the Woodland School District, Flanagan works at the Quest Academy in the Longview School District. He also saves kittens in trees as a firefighter for Cowlitz 1 and once snowboarded down Mt. St. Helens.

The Rapids famously began their championship season 0-3 before winning out all the way to the title. Current LCC pitcher, Jeter Larson, was the ace of that staff.

“He was pumping gas and I was making hustle plays in the outfield,” Flanagan said. “That run from zero to hero was pretty fun.”

Ryley Larson

Ryley Larson

Player/GM - Lawmen

High School: River Ridge, ‘19

Awards: All-Star (‘19)

An outfielder with the LCC baseball team when he’s not shuffling his JAL roster for the Lawmen, Larson is a unique personality in the league. He pulls much of his talent from the Olympia area, and also has his hooks in with the Red Devils.

“At first Coach Lane really loved it and having the fun outlet to go to,” Larson noted. “It definitely helps with your hand-eye coordination because the wiffleball can move so much. You have to really pick a spot and guess a pitch. Real baseball stuff!”

However, once the college season got underway the LCC guys were told to take a hiatus from their wiffleball exploits in order to avoid injury.

That doesn’t mean Larson isn’t still fishing for more JUCO talent.

“I told Ty Johnson on the podcast that there are a bunch of other guys on the LCC team who would come out and play if the other GM’s would sign them,” Larson said.

