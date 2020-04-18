JAL Wiffleball goes big before going home

Imagine a place where professional and amateur sports intersect, where the lines between them are blurred and the meanings of the words “professional” and “amateur” lose their implications in a meaningful way.
What would that look like? How would it function? Could it possibly work?
These are all valid questions. And, they are all questions answered by the JAL.
The JAL is a local wiffleball league founded and run by Cale Johnson, a Castle Rock product, that features washed-up athletes and current ballplayers alike. They compete for The Cup and the right to have their names inscribed upon it. The winners take home a commemorative plate in lieu of a diamond encrusted ring. All players are paid but a pittance, a bit of gas or cold beverage money, all in the name of reliving their glory years. Perhaps more accurately, they are creating new memories and scratching the itch of competition that is neglected when the lights of a prep or college career are turned off for good.
Imagine something so ridiculous it makes sense. Where the “unimportant” things are taken so seriously and the “important” things are disregarded. Close your eyes, get yourself a hotdog, and you’ll imagine the JAL.
“We’ve established something that’s just more than when you’re just on the field,” Johnson said. “There’s a whole thing to it, following on when you’re not actually out there.”
—-
The league name itself is as paradoxical as the concept.
Founded in 2015 as a family-centric wiffleball tournament, it originally stood for the Johnson Association of Lawnball. Mothers and grandmothers took part in the grand scheme concocted by Johnson and his brothers, Ty and Brock.
It was originally supposed to be just a one-day thing. Uncles and dads and significant others and some friends played. It was a way to pass the time. Nobody thought it would grow into anything more.
Then Johnson went back to school and talked about it with his college friends. The idea took root. He wanted to include them, and a league began to materialize.
Grandmothers and mothers became “owners.” People who made calls to recruit players became “general managers.” One-day tournaments slowly evolved into five-month-long seasons. A couple teams turned into four. Then six, and so on, until reaching a dozen teams and two conferences.
“We decided to do an actual league because we had a lot of fun with it,” Johnson said.
The latest iteration of the JAL was set to run this spring, with teams based out of Longview, Castle Rock, Olympia, Vancouver, even Kansas, at least in name. Off the field the drama stays stoked with active social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram that are regularly updated with stats and photos, as well as a podcast.
By now, five years after that first silly backyard tournament, the JAL is no longer a meaningful acronym. It’s like pro wrestling’s WWE, which has an acronym with no meaning but is attached to an idea, a product, a brand. It has a Hall of Fame. It has a culture all its own. It has a collective bargaining agreement and rules. Players are compensated. Trash is talked. Prospective players are vetted and either accepted or turned away, based on their skill and if they make teams better.
Even the ghosts wouldn’t let Ty Cobb play in Field of Dreams.
It’s no longer a simple family backyard wiffleball tournament. It’s a whole thing. It’s the big time.
—-
Each of the 12 teams has an owner. They aren’t businesses, though. They don’t sell merchandise or have stadiums or charge admission. But sports teams have owners, and a collection of teams with owners form a league. It’s a common understanding, a common construction.
Anthony Nusbaum joined the league on a two-year rookie contract thinking he would be great. He pitched in college, after all, how hard could this be?
Really hard, actually.
The nature of wiffleball is dominated by the ball itself. It’s irregular. On one hemisphere it’s solid plastic, but on the other it’s perforated with elongated slits, allowing air to pass through as it spins, resulting in unrecognizable pitches.
Add in velocity — it’s not unheard of for pitches to come at 80-plus mph from just 40 feet with unbelievable movement — and the game becomes quite difficult, indeed.
Not everyone can hang. It’s not a whimsical backyard affair anymore.
“There’s guys throwing a wiffleball 70-80 miles an hour from 42 feet,” Longview Express general manager and notorious slugger, Josh Burkhardt, said.
But Nusbaum wanted to hang around. He figured his days as a player were numbered, so he approached Johnson (aka The Commissioner), to start a new franchise. Fortunately for the former fighting Duck from Toutle, another prospective franchise was in the works, so the JAL expanded from 10 teams to 12.
“It’s different than anything I’ve experienced before,” Nusbaum said. “Especially right before the trade deadline, everybody’s buzzing and trying to make things happen.”
—-
What is culture? What does the world mean in a wiffleball context? How does one define it?
An easy answer is by looking at the root word – Cult. That isn’t so hard to understand. The more complex answer is a collective agreement. Ideas which gather formerly disparate people under an umbrella in spite of their differences because it’s the similarities that matter most.
To be sure, the JAL has developed a culture all its own.
It has borrowed from the greater sports world. It’s borrowed a lot, actually, but that’s okay. Most everything is built off blueprints from something previous and then fully or partially adopted, before evolving into something new. History and art are full of colorful examples.
The JAL is no different.
Take this example. The Final Four of the NCAA basketball tournament and the Super Bowl neither have a set site. Both events move around the country and are generally themed around whichever place gets it. The New Orleans Super Bowl plays up the Big Easy bricks of Bourbon Street. The Final Four in St. Louis incorporates the Gateway Arch into its logo whenever it’s there.
So, too, does the JAL, but different.
The sites don’t change — it plays most all of its games at the North County youth fields in Castle Rock by the high school and the boat launch — but the playoff theme changes.
JAL 17 was the first themed season with a floral Lu’au thread running through it Then JAL 18, which ended around Christmastime and was played in a northwest blizzard, was North Pole themed, as if Santa Claus and his elves would be in the stands. They even switched out the normal strike zone board (if a pitch hits the board it’s a strike) for something that looked like a wrapped gift. JAL 19 was Wild West-themed, because it ended at the end of the summer and the grass was dead, so it elicited colors of spaghetti westerns.
JAL 20 was supposed to be Treasure Island-themed, so pirates of course. But with all baseball from MLB to Little League experiencing a delay due to COVID-19, the folks at JAL aren’t sure when they’ll be able to return to action or what the world will look like by then.
“That’s up in the air,” Johnson said.
