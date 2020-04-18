JAL Wiffleball goes big before going home

To be sure, the JAL has developed a culture all its own.

It has borrowed from the greater sports world. It’s borrowed a lot, actually, but that’s okay. Most everything is built off blueprints from something previous and then fully or partially adopted, before evolving into something new. History and art are full of colorful examples.

The JAL is no different.

Take this example. The Final Four of the NCAA basketball tournament and the Super Bowl neither have a set site. Both events move around the country and are generally themed around whichever place gets it. The New Orleans Super Bowl plays up the Big Easy bricks of Bourbon Street. The Final Four in St. Louis incorporates the Gateway Arch into its logo whenever it’s there.

So, too, does the JAL, but different.

The sites don’t change — it plays most all of its games at the North County youth fields in Castle Rock by the high school and the boat launch — but the playoff theme changes.