Jackson Cox drafted by Colorado Rockies in second round

Toutle Lake pitcher Jackson Cox became the highest draft pick ever from Cowlitz County on Sunday, when the Colorado Rockies selected the former Fighting Duck with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the MLB first-year player draft.

Cox is the first Toutle Lake player to ever be drafted straight out of high school. The last local player to hear their name called was Mark Morris’ Zach Brill, who was drafted in the 31st round of the 2012 draft by the Texas Rangers.

Now Cox, who has been committed to pitch for the University of Oregon for a year and a half, has a decision to make. He can either sign with the Rockies — his pick’s slot value sits at a cool $1,544,500 — or he can turn down the offer and go to Eugene. If he chooses to go to college, the Rockies will be rewarded a compensatory pick in next year’s draft.

That kind of money could be hard to turn down, of course; of the high schoolers taken in the first 100 picks of the draft last summer, only five ended up not signing.

All six Washington high schoolers picked in the first two rounds in the past decade ended up signing.

Cox is coming off his second straight season as the most dominant pitcher in Southwest Washington. In 48 innings as a senior, he struck out 107 of the 175 batters he faced, boasting a miniscule 0.44 ERA and leading Toutle Lake to the brink of the 2B state title.

In the shortened season before, the right-hander had a perfect 6-0 record, with opposing hitters finishing the year with a 0.083 batting average against him.

If he signs, Cox will be the ninth Cowlitz County high school ballplayer to do so. Of the eight prior, all but two went to either Kelso or Mark Morris. Kelso’s Trevor May, taken in the fourth round in 2008, was the highest local pick of the 21st century prior to Sunday. Former Hilander Jeff Bailey, who went on to play parts of three seasons in the early 2000s, was the previous earliest local pick, getting selected with the 64th pick in 1997.