It’s On: UW finds a foe, will face Utah this week

For the first time since 2010, Washington will not be facing off against Washington State.
That news broke on Sunday when the Cougars announced they wouldn’t be able to field enough players for their scheduled game this Friday due to COVID-19 complications. Just over 48 hours later — after heaps of speculation, conference-wide ire aimed toward BYU over an unfortunately-timed tweet, and more Pac-12 cancellations — the Huskies have their short-notice marching orders.
Washington vs. Utah. In Seattle. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Book it.
The Utes were scheduled to play Arizona State this weekend, but that matchup had been in doubt for over a week due to a large-scale COVID outbreak within the ASU locker room, causing the Sun Devils to cancel their two previous games. The Pac-12 originally pushed that game between Utah and the Sun Devils back to Sunday in order to give Arizona State an extra day to get players healthy, but at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the contest was officially canceled.
From there it took just over three hours for the Huskies versus Utes matchup to be announced.
“I'm just so excited for our students, coaches and staff to have a chance to compete again this weekend,” UW Athletic Director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “Like we've said, they have worked so hard to get to this point and we want to provide opportunities for them to be on the field. We've had some great battles with Utah the last few years and I'm looking forward to welcoming them to Seattle this weekend.”
Washington has faced Utah more than any other Pac-12 opponent in the past five years, playing the Utes once each year in the regular season and once more in the 2018 Pac-12 championship game. The Huskies have gone 4-2 in those six meetings, but the Utes took the most recent contest.
Last year, Utah came to Seattle ranked ninth in the country. The Huskies took a 21-13 lead in the third quarter, but a Jacob Eason pick-six, followed by two fourth-quarter Utah touchdowns, put the Utes up ahead for good in a 33-28 result. It was the first time UW had dropped back-to-back games since 2015.
Due to COVID issues of its own, Utah missed the first two weeks of its schedule, not opening its season until last weekend against USC. The Utes dropped that game against the Trojans 33-17.
Despite only playing one game so far, Utah will come to Husky Stadium on its second starting quarterback of the season. Earlier Tuesday, Utes coach Kyle Wittingham announced that Cameron Rising, who won the job in training camp, would be out for the season with a shoulder injury he sustained against USC. Replacing him in the second quarter, Jake Bentley went 16-for-28 for 171 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.
Last Saturday the Huskies hosted Arizona and emerged with a 44-27 victory to improve to 2-0 on the season.
