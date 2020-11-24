It’s On: UW finds a foe, will face Utah this week

For the first time since 2010, Washington will not be facing off against Washington State.

That news broke on Sunday when the Cougars announced they wouldn’t be able to field enough players for their scheduled game this Friday due to COVID-19 complications. Just over 48 hours later — after heaps of speculation, conference-wide ire aimed toward BYU over an unfortunately-timed tweet, and more Pac-12 cancellations — the Huskies have their short-notice marching orders.

Washington vs. Utah. In Seattle. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Book it.

The Utes were scheduled to play Arizona State this weekend, but that matchup had been in doubt for over a week due to a large-scale COVID outbreak within the ASU locker room, causing the Sun Devils to cancel their two previous games. The Pac-12 originally pushed that game between Utah and the Sun Devils back to Sunday in order to give Arizona State an extra day to get players healthy, but at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the contest was officially canceled.

From there it took just over three hours for the Huskies versus Utes matchup to be announced.