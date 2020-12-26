Introducing the new kid in town

As I wrapped up my career as a student journalist back in April, I went to John Donovan’s first press conference after getting hired by UW. (Let’s be real, this is 2020, by “went to” I mean I sat in my apartment on a zoom call, far away from Donovan or any of my fellow writers on the UW beat.)

My job was to come away with a column on the Huskies’ new offensive coordinator. What I ended up with has kept coming back to me these past few days.

Donovan came in as a total outsider — he’d never had a job west of Texas, had barely any previous experience with his new colleagues at UW. But far from shy away from that fact, he charged into it. He didn’t avoid his background, he embraced it and advertised it, as it was inseparable from who he was and what he was bringing to Washington.

And so here I am, hoping to do the same. Hello Longview, I’m the new guy in town.

Avoiding it would be the wrong thing to do. Before I took this job, I had spent a grand total of an hour or so in this city in my life, back this past summer, when I came in to talk with the editor about an earlier possible opening.