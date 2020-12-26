Introducing the new kid in town

As I wrapped up my career as a student journalist back in April, I went to John Donovan’s first press conference after getting hired by UW. (Let’s be real, this is 2020, by “went to” I mean I sat in my apartment on a zoom call, far away from Donovan or any of my fellow writers on the UW beat.)
My job was to come away with a column on the Huskies’ new offensive coordinator. What I ended up with has kept coming back to me these past few days.
Donovan came in as a total outsider — he’d never had a job west of Texas, had barely any previous experience with his new colleagues at UW. But far from shy away from that fact, he charged into it. He didn’t avoid his background, he embraced it and advertised it, as it was inseparable from who he was and what he was bringing to Washington.
And so here I am, hoping to do the same. Hello Longview, I’m the new guy in town.
Avoiding it would be the wrong thing to do. Before I took this job, I had spent a grand total of an hour or so in this city in my life, back this past summer, when I came in to talk with the editor about an earlier possible opening.
What I did know about Longview, though, was The Daily News. I knew about the long line of sportswriters who had gotten their start here; Matt Pentz was assigned to me as a mentor at one point in college, one of my friends worked for Matt Schubert at an internship, Josh Hart and Meg Wochnick were two figures I saw more than nearly anyone else on Twitter covering preps in the area. I knew of the pipeline of writers from my student paper to The Daily News — Hayat Norimine and Alex Bruell were two of the most recent products.
I saw all of the success and growth this community has helped so many young reporters achieve, and I wanted to see if I could get in on it. So I reached out to the editor, all the way back in November 2019. There weren’t any openings then, but they promised they’d stay in touch, so I left my resume and cover letter and waited.
Then, of course, a pandemic happened, which made everything about graduating and getting a job really, really weird.
Back in September, I was offered a freelance job covering frontline heroes in the Cowlitz County community. Later, I was retained as a stringer to do what I had done for the past three years as a student journalist: cover UW athletics. In December, an opening came up, and I got to accept a full-time position.
So here I am, a brand new face, excited to exchange introductions with this area. I can go first, if it’s easier:
I grew up in the Bay Area, learning to read from the San Jose Mercury News sports section. My parents took me to as many Stanford games as possible; we had season tickets to women’s basketball, hit up pretty much every home volleyball matchup, and spent more weekends than not at Sunken Diamond for baseball.
I played nearly every sport I could growing up, sticking with baseball through a mediocre high school career. I spent two years as a bullpen catcher, one as a backup first baseman, and one on the shelf rehabbing a shoulder injury. I had one solitary inning pitched out of the bullpen. My first pitch went behind the batter. The second hit him. The third didn’t happen because I got called for a balk. I struck out the next batter swinging, then forced a pop up and a ground out. Career ERA: 0.00. Career batting average against: .000. Career K/9: 1.000.
It was the fifth inning in a game my school lost 20-1. But today, I could tell you pretty much every pitch I threw.
When I got into writing, that was the feeling I remembered. No matter what sport I’m writing about and no matter what level it’s at, I’m always covering people first, and the stories worth telling only begin with the final score. At UW, for every feature I wrote on Hunter Bryant or Ben Burr-Kirven, I did one on Joel Whitford or AJ Carty. Covering softball, I wrote about pregame rituals. When I subbed in on Seahawks coverage one weekend for The News Tribune, I wrote a feature on the backup tailback the same day as coverage of Bobby Wagner’s contract extension.
That’s the approach I want to take here, too. I can’t wait to learn the basics about Longview and its neighbors and its sports culture. I can’t wait to start to immerse myself in this new community. I really can’t wait for LCC athletics and local preps to come back, so we can have live sports to watch and cover.
When it happens, I want the stories I pursue to start with the big names and scores, not end with them. In college, I was taught there’s no such thing as a “sports story”; sports is just a certain type of window dressing on human stories. I want to learn enough about what sports are like here to be able to truly pursue that, because I know from my one inning in high school that to the people who play the games, the final score is rarely the only important thing.