Interstate High School Football: Mark Morris overcomes costly penalties to defeat Astoria

Mark Morris overcame a pair of untimely penalties which thwarted potential scoring drives in order to secure a home win over Astoria 28-6 in a non-conference matchup at Longview Memorial Stadium, Friday.

Deacon Dietz led the Monarchs in rushing with 12 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown while Justus McCann added 21 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

“We made a few too many penalties,” Mark Morris head coach Shawn Perkins said. “We need to clean that stuff up. We can’t do that, but it is what it is. We got the ‘W’ and I’m proud of our kids and the way they battled. Some other kids stepped up and really did a great job tonight.”

The Monarchs held Astoria to just one first down in the second half to pull away for that "W". The Fishermen shot themselves in the foot time and again as they were called for nine penalties for over 80 yards.

Similarly, it was an Astoria fumble in the second quarter — after the Fishermen were able to force a punt to take over possession while trailing 7-6 — that was a turning point in the game.

Astoria running back Luke Cummings dropped the option pitch from his quarterback Connelly Fromwiller and Mark Morris linebacker Benjamin Whiteside recovered on the Fishermen 39-yard line. The Monarchs scored seven plays later and converted the two-point attempt to take a 15-6 lead into the half.

“The fumble was huge,” Perkins said.

Astoria was having success running the ball against the Monarchs defense, gaining 87 yards and four first downs.

On the flip side, a personal foul penalty on offensive lineman Tevin Larson, for what looked like a pancake block after the whistle, stalled a Mark Morris drive and allowed Astoria to force a punt.

The third quarter saw both teams make costly mistakes which ended promising drives.

For Astoria it was an offensive holding call and a poor punt which ricocheted off an offensive lineman’s helmet and right into the hands of Kobe Parlin who was able to return the kick all the way to the Astoria 32-yard line. But Mark Morris failed to score due to a personal foul penalty which forced a fourth-and-26 pass play that was intercepted at the 5-yard line by the Fishermen.

Mark Morris was able to recover from that disappointment, however, as the defense forced a punt and McCann capped a scoring drive early in the fourth quarter with his second touchdown of the contest.

“We bowed our necks, didn’t break and made some stops when we had to,” Perkins said.

In the second half, the Monarchs turned to senior quarterback Kellen Desbiens to lock down the win. Desbiens anaswered the call, connecting on four consecutive passes, including a 48-yard catch-and-run pass with Parlin on a slant at the 6:45 mark in the fourth quarter to give the home team a 28-6 lead.

Desbiens finished 7-for-11 passing with 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He credited his coaching staff with preparing him all week for the game.

“(Astoria) was fronting a little bit more on defense, they were coming hard," Desbiens said. "My quarterback coach and offensive coordinator prepared me all week, they’ve just done a good job at making halftime adjustments."

The connection with Parlin developed after a missed opportunity on a crossing pattern in the first half. Desbiens noticed Parlin got clear of his defender, but the communication was off between the two, allowing the pass to fall incomplete. On the touchdown reception, the two were in sync.

“Earlier in the game, we had one (we missed on) where he stopped and turned... this time I threw it in front of him so he could run to the seam for the touchdown,” said Desbiens.

Perkins was pleased with his quarterback’s second half performance.

“He made some really nice reads there in the second half and went through his progressions nicely,” Perkins said.

With the win, Mark Morris improved to 2-0 on the young season after opening with a win over Battle Ground on the road last week.

“We haven’t started 2-0 in quite awhile and a lot of teams are overlooking us,” Desbiens said. “I like being the underdog and I just want to keep preparing each week to keep being better, and hopefully shock some teams.”

Mark Morris (2-0) heads to Columbia River next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.