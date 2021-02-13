Ilwaco enters 2021 with plenty of youth

Ilwaco’s 2019 season came to an end in a rather unconventional way, with the Fishermen losing so many regular players to injury and a team-wide bout of the flu that they had to forfeit their district matchup against Kalama.
“We weren’t going to be able to field a team to go anywhere,” coach Sean Cease said. “I don’t know if we could have completed the game, so I had to make that call.”
Of course, when Cease made that call, he didn’t expect it to be the last game the Fishermen would see for more than a calendar year. He thought they’d be able to start their bounce back much faster.
“We were ready for spring football and getting kids in here, and then everything just stopped,” Cease said.
Coming into this season, Cease and his staff welcomed a wave of freshmen — nine of them, in all — filling out the roster with youth. But instead of having a full offseason to fully get them up to speed with the playbook and into the type of shape needed to play at the high school level, they got just a handful of fall workouts, some drills limited to pods early in January, and two weeks of full-team practices.
Now, it's game time.
“We just kind of have to see what happens with them,” Cease said. “I see good things in practice, but if they can keep it together in the game.”
The good news for Cease is that he also has a large, experienced senior class as well to lead the way in the shortened winter season, headed by second-year quarterback Jackson Wilkin.
“He’s a little more comfortable in the position,” Cease said. “He’s learning how to be a more positive leader. In times like this, it’s really easy to be negative, and that’s not a knock on him in any means. But the positivity is the way we’re going to get things done.”
Next to Wilkin in Ilwaco’s pistol, option-based offense will be fellow senior Dylan Simonson; Cease expects the two of them to combine for a good deal of the Fishermens’ success on offense.
“Him and Jackson will probably have a lot of yards for us on the ground,” Cease said.
Joining them in the backfield at fullback will be Kaemon Sawa, the first of many Ilwaco freshmen who will see ample playing time early — he’s also one of four freshmen starting on defense — and often.
Cease said that one benefit of his program is that the Ilwaco middle school team runs a simplified version of the high school team’s playbook, meaning that all of his freshmen are starting out with a jump start that should land them somewhere beyond Square 1.
With conditioning levels lower than they’d normally be, and many older players starting on both sides of the line, pretty much all of those freshmen are going to see plenty of playing time. In a way, Cease sees it as a way to get games under their belts in order to start a multi-year process to build a large, experienced core for future teams.
“Whether you’re playing well or you’re playing badly, you’re going to get rotated in, you’re going to rotate out,” Cease said. “You’ve got to have your chin up. You’re going to make mistakes. One, (they’re) freshmen. Two, I want (them) to be aggressive. If you play tentative, you’re going to make more mistakes. Be aggressive. We can fix aggression.”
ILWACO FISHERMEN
Season opener: Monday 1 p.m. @ Raymond-South Bend
Spotlight game: March 19 @ Wahkiakum
2019 Record: 4-5 (2-3 Pacific Coastal)
2019 Finish: District (Lost to Kalama — forfeit)
OFFENSE
Style: Pistol, triple-option
Starters:
QB: Jackson Wilkin (Sr.)
RB: Dylan Simonson (Sr.)
FB: Kaemon Sawa (Fr.)
WR: Nate Hopkins (Sr.)
WR: Chance Bair-Kingsland (Jr.)
TE: Gabe McGargish (Jr.)
LT: Michael Rodda (Sr.)
LG: Marcus Miller (Fr.)
C: Aiden Cohen (Sr.)
RG: Cory Morrison (Sr.)
RT: Keegan Kemmer (Sr.)
DEFENSE
Style: 3-5
Starters:
DT: Chance Bair-Kingsland (Jr.)
NG: Michael Rodda (Sr.)
DT: Aiden Cohen (Sr.)
LB: Keegan Kemmer (Sr.)
LB: Nate Hopkins (Sr.)
LB: Evan Agee (Fr.)
LB: Gabe McCargish (Jr.)
LB: Kaemon Sawa (Fr.)
CB: Derrick Cutting (Fr.)
CB: Boston Carson (Fr.)
FS: Tanner Brasket (Jr.)