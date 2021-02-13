Ilwaco enters 2021 with plenty of youth

The good news for Cease is that he also has a large, experienced senior class as well to lead the way in the shortened winter season, headed by second-year quarterback Jackson Wilkin.

“He’s a little more comfortable in the position,” Cease said. “He’s learning how to be a more positive leader. In times like this, it’s really easy to be negative, and that’s not a knock on him in any means. But the positivity is the way we’re going to get things done.”

Next to Wilkin in Ilwaco’s pistol, option-based offense will be fellow senior Dylan Simonson; Cease expects the two of them to combine for a good deal of the Fishermens’ success on offense.

“Him and Jackson will probably have a lot of yards for us on the ground,” Cease said.

Joining them in the backfield at fullback will be Kaemon Sawa, the first of many Ilwaco freshmen who will see ample playing time early — he’s also one of four freshmen starting on defense — and often.

Cease said that one benefit of his program is that the Ilwaco middle school team runs a simplified version of the high school team’s playbook, meaning that all of his freshmen are starting out with a jump start that should land them somewhere beyond Square 1.