'I’m determined to represent these tribes': Rosalie Fish is set to come home

As 2020 came to a close, Fish realized that she needed to make a final decision in terms of her next stop. She felt good about Powell as a coach and about UW as a program for distance runners, but there was one big topic she finally broached in a recent meeting with the Huskies coach. According to Fish, she told Powell:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I know you already know a little bit about this, but I dedicate my races to Indigenous Women, I run with the paint, and I haven’t always been granted the permission to do so and I have to fight for my right to wear paint at the collegiate level.”

Fish was shocked by Powell’s response. So much so that she committed to UW shortly thereafter.

“She told me that she couldn’t even believe that I would have to fight for that right, and if it ever comes down to it, she would fight with me,” Fish said.

***

Fish’s time at Iowa was an experience of growth and change, not only as a runner, but as an activist, and as a person. On the track, she had to adapt to a much more intense schedule of training and workouts, shifting from a environment where she was the only runner on the Muckleshoot team to running with one of the top junior college squads in America.