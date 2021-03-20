Hwy 30 Hootenanny canceled

The season’s second rendition of the Highway 30 Hootenanny between Rainier and Clatskanie was canceled this week when the Tigers were unable to field enough players for a team.

According to Clatskanie athletic director Ryan Tompkins, a trifecta of unfortunate circumstances pushed the Tigers out of contention for the week.

“Injuries, we had some grade things, we had some kids sick with the flu,” Tompkins said. “We were already shorthanded running an 8-man program anyways.”

This season Clatskanie has been playing 8-man football due to low turnout. On March 5 the Tigers and Columbians faced off in Rainier for a season-opening 8-man affair, which Rainier won 50-0.

Friday was supposed to be the day that the rivalry game doubled down for a rematch with the Tigers playing host. Instead, the Hootenanny went away with little more than a whimper when Clatskanie quietly announced that they were pulling out of the game.

With Spring Break set for next week, and a date against Warrenton the following week, Tompkins noted that there isn’t room on the schedule for a makeup date between the Tigers and Columbians.

