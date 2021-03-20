 Skip to main content
Hwy 30 Hootenanny canceled
Cleats up for Clatskanie
The Rainier defense had a leg up on Clatskanie's offense all game long, including this play that left Tiger running back Tony Cueto wrong end up. Rainier won the 8-man football rendition of the Highway 30 Hootenanny by a score of 50-0. This week the Tigers were forced to cancel their rematch with Rainier, which had been set for Friday, due to a lack of players.
 Rob Hilson, The Daily News

The season’s second rendition of the Highway 30 Hootenanny between Rainier and Clatskanie was canceled this week when the Tigers were unable to field enough players for a team.

According to Clatskanie athletic director Ryan Tompkins, a trifecta of unfortunate circumstances pushed the Tigers out of contention for the week.

“Injuries, we had some grade things, we had some kids sick with the flu,” Tompkins said. “We were already shorthanded running an 8-man program anyways.”

This season Clatskanie has been playing 8-man football due to low turnout. On March 5 the Tigers and Columbians faced off in Rainier for a season-opening 8-man affair, which Rainier won 50-0.

Friday was supposed to be the day that the rivalry game doubled down for a rematch with the Tigers playing host. Instead, the Hootenanny went away with little more than a whimper when Clatskanie quietly announced that they were pulling out of the game.

With Spring Break set for next week, and a date against Warrenton the following week, Tompkins noted that there isn’t room on the schedule for a makeup date between the Tigers and Columbians.

