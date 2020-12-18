Huskies won’t go to bowl, UW announces

So this is how the season ends. Not with a bang, but with two cancellations, one announcement, and a whimper.

In a press release sent out just after 2 p.m. Friday, the UW athletic department announced that the Huskies will not pursue a bowl game “due to medical reasons.”

“I’m truly disappointed for our players, coaches and staff who dedicated themselves to this very challenging season and were looking forward to representing the University of Washington, all of Husky Nation and the Pac-12 Conference in a bowl game,” UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen said.

“The last 10 days we have made every effort, including pausing all football-related activities and continued aggressive testing protocols, to be able to have our team ready to return to the field. However, with the number of positive cases, specifically at the offensive line position, we will not have a team ready for competition due to our comprehensive return to play medical protocols.”

Earlier in the season, the NCAA waived the six-win threshold to qualify for a bowl game, making UW eligible for the postseason regardless of record. But with so many players unavailable, the Huskies haven’t been able to practice in over a week.