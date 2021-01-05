Huskies women's hoops vs. ASU postponed

The University of Washington women’s basketball team’s weekend plan is already down to half its original length after positive COVID tests in the Arizona State program forced the teams to postpone their Sunday matchup.

The Sun Devils also postponed their Friday matchup which was supposed to be against WSU in Pullman.

According to a press release from the UW athletic department, “The Pac-12 Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest.”

The Huskies are still scheduled to take on No. 7 Arizona at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Friday at 8 p.m. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks.

The postponement makes ASU the first school in the Pac-12 to have to cancel or delay a football game, a men’s basketball game, and a women’s basketball game due to positive COVID-19 cases. The Sun Devils’ men’s team was supposed to play UW and WSU last weekend, but had to push back both of its games.

This is the second time UW women's basketball has had a game postponed due to COVID-19 in other programs. The Huskies didn’t face Oregon State in late December after the Beavers had positive tests.