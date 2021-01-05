 Skip to main content
Huskies women's hoops vs. ASU postponed
alert

Jody Wynn vs Oregon

UW head coach Jody Wynn urges her team along in their loss to No. 7 Oregon on Dec. 19, 2020.

 Courtesy UW Athletics (Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

The University of Washington women’s basketball team’s weekend plan is already down to half its original length after positive COVID tests in the Arizona State program forced the teams to postpone their Sunday matchup.

The Sun Devils also postponed their Friday matchup which was supposed to be against WSU in Pullman.

According to a press release from the UW athletic department, “The Pac-12 Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest.”

The Huskies are still scheduled to take on No. 7 Arizona at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Friday at 8 p.m. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks.

The postponement makes ASU the first school in the Pac-12 to have to cancel or delay a football game, a men’s basketball game, and a women’s basketball game due to positive COVID-19 cases. The Sun Devils’ men’s team was supposed to play UW and WSU last weekend, but had to push back both of its games.

This is the second time UW women's basketball has had a game postponed due to COVID-19 in other programs. The Huskies didn’t face Oregon State in late December after the Beavers had positive tests.

The Huskies are on a three-game losing streak, and have lost their past five conference matchups.

The University of Arizona will comesto Seattle for a game on Friday with a record of  8-1. The Wildcats’ only loss so far this season came at the hands of No. 1 Stanford. Aari McDonald, who started at UW as a freshman before transferring to Arizona, is currently first in the Pac-12 in assists per game (5.0) and third in points per game (18.3).

