Huskies WBB pushes back two more games

Just two days after the UW athletic department announced that the Washington women’s basketball team would be pausing activities — and postponing its Friday game against No. 7 Arizona — another press release came out, announcing that the Huskies are preemptively postponing next week’s games as well due to COVID-19 problems within the program.

Washington was set to take on No. 9 UCLA and USC on Jan. 16 and Jan. 18, respectively. For the third time this week, UW is announcing that “The Pac-12 Conference will work with the programs to attempt to find mutually agreeable dates to reschedule the games.”

The latest announcement makes it four straight games that the Dawgs will miss, and three straight due to “continuing COVID-19 impacts” in the UW locker room, according to the release. Before Washington paused program activities Wednesday, its Sunday matchup against Arizona State had already been pushed back due to the Sun Devils’ own COVID-19 issues.

Thursday, the UW athletic department made its regular press release regarding COVID-19 tests of student-athletes. According to the announcement, there were three active cases of COVID-19, out of 568 athletes who were being tested. Coaches and other support staff are not included in the count