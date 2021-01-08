Huskies WBB pushes back two more games

Just two days after the UW athletic department announced that the Washington women’s basketball team would be pausing activities — and postponing its Friday game against No. 7 Arizona — another press release came out, announcing that the Huskies are preemptively postponing next week’s games as well due to COVID-19 problems within the program.
Washington was set to take on No. 9 UCLA and USC on Jan. 16 and Jan. 18, respectively. For the third time this week, UW is announcing that “The Pac-12 Conference will work with the programs to attempt to find mutually agreeable dates to reschedule the games.”
The latest announcement makes it four straight games that the Dawgs will miss, and three straight due to “continuing COVID-19 impacts” in the UW locker room, according to the release. Before Washington paused program activities Wednesday, its Sunday matchup against Arizona State had already been pushed back due to the Sun Devils’ own COVID-19 issues.
Thursday, the UW athletic department made its regular press release regarding COVID-19 tests of student-athletes. According to the announcement, there were three active cases of COVID-19, out of 568 athletes who were being tested. Coaches and other support staff are not included in the count
Washington now will have five games to try to make up before the end of the season. The Huskies’ first postponement came for their game against Oregon State on Dec. 21, which was pushed on the Beavers’ behalf.
As of now, the deadline to get games in is March 4, after which the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament is set to start. The Dawgs are currently scheduled to play two games every weekend between now and then, save for the last week of the season when they’re currently scheduled only to play at Washington State.
Between the winter break and COVID-19 issues, UW will have played just two games between Dec. 20 and Jan. 21. As of deadline, the Huskies’ next possible game on the schedule is a road matchup against Oregon State in Corvallis.