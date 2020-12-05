Huskies run out of time in 31-26 loss to Stanford

Stanford got the ball back and managed to convert a critical third-and-10 as the clock ticked down. Then, the Cardinal moved the sticks again. Later in the drive, Stanford converted a third-and-11. Facing a third-and-4 deep in its own territory, the UW defense finally stopped the Cardinal short — but barely and after a long review.

But it mattered not as Stanford came back out and put the game away easily with a dive on fourth down.

It was a fitting end to the day for the UW defense, which never figured out how to get off the field, until it was too late.

“We can play way better than that,” first-year head coach Jimmy Lake said. “We left a lot out there. If we come out there and play the way we know we should be able to play from the opening minute, we probably would have had a different outcome.”

In the Huskies’ three previous meetings with the Cardinal, Washington had allowed Stanford a 50% conversion rate on third downs. That number got even worse Saturday afternoon, by a whole lot.

Stanford converted each of its first six third downs. It failed on its seventh, but followed that with a fourth-down conversion.

Out of halftime, it didn’t get that much better.