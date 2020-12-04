Huskies on the run: UW women outpace Golden Bears; Men lose game, and player

Tameiya Sadler scored 21 points to lead an all-hands-on-deck effort for the University of Washington women’s basketball team, which blew out Cal 80-53 to open up Pac-12 play with a win Friday night.
Nine of the Huskies 11 active players played at least 10 minutes, including junior center Darcy Rees, who made her first appearance of the year after missing Washington’s first two games.
That depth was the difference for the Huskies, who found themselves running past a gassed Cal team, in its first action of the season, as the game wore on.
The Golden Bears cut the UW lead to four at one point in the third quarter, but Sadler answered with a layup. On the next possession, she got the ball and simply ran past the Cal defense, taking it to the rack all by herself for another bucket. Then she did it again.
In under a minute and a half, Washington had run up their lead to 10 points again to end the third quarter.
“Tameiya did a fantastic job of playing downhill when we needed her to,” head coach Jody Wynn said on a postgame radio show. “She’s just so tough.”
The freshman finished 8-of-11 from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line, despite sitting for most of the fourth quarter.
It was Sadler’s outburst that sparked the UW offense back to life. The Huskies opened up the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run and went on to outscore the Golden Bears 30-13 over the final 10 minutes.
The 27-point win is the largest margin of victory in a Pac-12 game for the Huskies since head coach Jody Wynn took charge of the program. Washington’s 3-0 start to the season is also the best yet under Wynn.
The Huskies came out firing from distance, going 4-for-7 from three-point range in the first quarter and 7-for-15 in the first half. Those threes were the difference early on. Cal managed just one make from long range in the opening half, and the Huskies led 38-29 at halftime.
While Sadler was the story on offense most of the night, the Huskies defense forced the Bears into chaos all night long, with 16 steals and four blocked shots. All told, Cal had 27 turnovers — 13 in the first half, 14 in the second — which UW converted into 32 points.
“Our goal is over 20 every game,” Wynn said. “We weren’t quite there last week. We just did a really nice job of mixing things up defensively.”
For their own part, the Dawgs matched the Golden Bears with 13 first-half turnovers of their own, but they cut that number down to just four giveaways in the second half.
Khayla Rooks and Haley Van Dyke finished tied for second on the team with 11 points. Van Dyke led the Huskies with eight rebounds and also added four steals and three assists. Former practice player turned sharpshooter Callie Lind went 3-for-5 from deep for nine points.
While the long-range shooting cooled off significantly for the Huskies in the second half, they still had a better time than Cal, which went 2-for-10 on the game.
The competition will only get tougher for the Huskies who will wrap up the weekend against No. 2 Stanford. Instead of driving across the Bay to Palo Alto, though, they’ll fly back to Las Vegas to take on the Cardinal, after Santa Clara County passed an ordinance prohibiting contact sports. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.; the game is not set to be aired on television.
Husky men looted by Utes
The UW men’s basketball team’s skid to open the season continued Thursday with a 76-62 loss at Utah to open Pac-12 play.
The loss sets the Huskies back to 0-3, their worst start to a season since 2002.
Senior point guard Quade Green led the Huskies in scoring for the second straight game, tying a career high with 21 points. Behind him, though, Washington once against struggled to generate enough offense to stay in the game.
The Huskies went 6-for-30 from beyond the arc against the Utes, setting them back to 18.9% from three-point range on the young season. Meanwhile, Washington managed to get to the free-throw line just twice in the first half and seven times in the second. Utah went 13-of-21 from the line.
But it wasn’t all bad for Washington.
Sophomore 7-foot-4 center Riley Sorn, who had played all of four combined minutes in his career before the matchup against Utah, put up eight points, six rebounds, and two blocks in 16 minutes. And, Nate Roberts logged his first career double-double with 12 points and a team-high 13 rebounds.
The Huskies will head back home to face Seattle U at Hec Ed Pavilion next Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Naz Carter leaves program
Eight weeks after UW announced that Nahziah Carter had been suspended from the team for violating the Washington Intercollegiate Athletics Code of Conduct, the junior guard announced that he would leave the men’s basketball program to pursue a professional career.
Carter was indefinitely suspended on Oct. 15, and had not appeared in any of Washington’s first three games.
