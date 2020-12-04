Huskies on the run: UW women outpace Golden Bears; Men lose game, and player

It was Sadler’s outburst that sparked the UW offense back to life. The Huskies opened up the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run and went on to outscore the Golden Bears 30-13 over the final 10 minutes.

The 27-point win is the largest margin of victory in a Pac-12 game for the Huskies since head coach Jody Wynn took charge of the program. Washington’s 3-0 start to the season is also the best yet under Wynn.

The Huskies came out firing from distance, going 4-for-7 from three-point range in the first quarter and 7-for-15 in the first half. Those threes were the difference early on. Cal managed just one make from long range in the opening half, and the Huskies led 38-29 at halftime.

While Sadler was the story on offense most of the night, the Huskies defense forced the Bears into chaos all night long, with 16 steals and four blocked shots. All told, Cal had 27 turnovers — 13 in the first half, 14 in the second — which UW converted into 32 points.

“Our goal is over 20 every game,” Wynn said. “We weren’t quite there last week. We just did a really nice job of mixing things up defensively.”

For their own part, the Dawgs matched the Golden Bears with 13 first-half turnovers of their own, but they cut that number down to just four giveaways in the second half.